2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH Head Coach Shawn Stiffler

Head Coach Shawn Stiffler

Head Coach Shawn Stiffler enters his sixth season at the helm for VCU in 2018. Over his tenure, the Rams have climbed back into national prominence. Entering the 2018 campaign, they stand as only one of 14 programs in the country with 35-plus wins over the last four seasons.During his first two seasons, the VCU baseball program emerged as a nationally-recognized program, putting up back-to-back Top-25 finishes. Stiffler was named the 2015 ABCA East-Region Coach of the Year following a tremendous 2015 season, in which the Rams claimed the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship, advanced to the first Super Regional appearance in program history, and finished the season ranked #17 in the nation by the NCBWA.In December 2012, Stiffler was named the sixth head coach of the VCU Baseball program. Prior to his promotion, he spent six seasons as the Rams' pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.During his 11 seasons as an assistant, Stiffler, coached 29 MLB draft picks, 15 of which he personally recruited, 13 of those 15 were pitchers.Stiffler was promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2012 season. Prior to his arrival at VCU, the skipper found success as an assistant at his alma mater, George Mason for five years.Stiffler earned a B.A. degree in communications from George Mason in December 2001, after a four-year career as a pitcher for the Patriots. He is a 1997 graduate of Somerset High School, where he earned honorable mention All-America honors from USA Today and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 53rd round. He currently resides in Richmond with his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Wade, Scout, and Penn.