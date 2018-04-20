 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


M Squared Builders & Designers Announces 2018 Spring Green Home Tour Entry

 
 
2018 Spring Green Home Tour entry located at 710 Claytor Drive in Hillsborough
2018 Spring Green Home Tour entry located at 710 Claytor Drive in Hillsborough
 
DURHAM, N.C. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- M Squared Builders & Designers is proud to announce its 2018 Spring Green Home Tour entry located at 710 Claytor Drive in Hillsborough. The Spring Green Home Tour is a self-guided tour of select high performing homes throughout the Triangle, taking place from noon to 5 PM on April 28 – 29 and May 5 – 6. In its 13th year, the Spring Green Home Tour is sponsored by the High Performance Building Council of the Home Builders Associations of Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties and of Raleigh-Wake County.

Consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2,278 heated square feet, this year's M Squared Tour entry demonstrates numerous healthy green features and benefits. Both NGBS Silver Certified and Energy Star® Certified, these healthy green features include cement based, non toxic waterproofing which adds no pollutants to the soil; LP Smartside siding, which emits a low volume of safe resins; Certainteed shingles (manufactured locally), allowing 90% of production waste to be recycled; and a Carrier 15 SEER heat pump designed to increase comfort by controlling both temperature and humidity. A hybrid insulation strategy was utilized for flooring, walls, and attic to capitalize on cost and energy savings. Exceptional indoor air quality is key in every home by M Squared Builders & Designers. Fresh air ventilation and low VOC paints were utilized throughout the Tour home to provide this benefit, and cabinetry was selected from the Certified Environmental Stewardship Program, benefitting the environment and GreenChoice for indoor air quality. Additionally, the kitchen countertops are LG Viatera, which are Greenguard certified to benefit both indoor air quality and durability.

The features above only name a very few of the healthy green practices employed by M Squared Builders & Designers. Company President/General Contractor Michele Myers, MCGP, CAPS, and Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer/Real Estate Broker Rachel Bath will be available to answer questions at this home during the Tour weekends. Myers is the Founding Chair of the High Performance Building Council of the Triangle, formerly known as Green Home Builders of the Triangle. The Spring Green Home Tour has taken place annually since 2005, with a home by M Squared Builders & Designers featured on the tour each year.

"The Tour includes homes by builders that have been at the cutting edge of providing high performance home products to our community," says Myers. "A lot of these builders have been pushing the envelope in new construction for years. We invite you to visit the M Squared home during the Tour to touch, see, and get a better understanding of what healthy green building is all about."

Both Myers (individually) and M Squared Builders & Designers (as a company) have recently been named Home Innovation NGBS Green Partners of Excellence for 2017. NGBS Green, which is based on the National Green Building Standard™ (NGBS), has certified more homes than any other national green home certification program. Being one of an elite group of Home Innovation's green certification participants to be recognized validates the commitment Myers and M Squared Builders & Designers have made to providing homebuyers with increased value, comfort, durability, and efficiency through NGBS Green Certified homes. For more information on NGBS Green Certified homes and Home Innovation's NGBS Green Partner program, visit www.NGBS.com.

ABOUT M SQUARED BUILDERS & DESIGNERS: M Squared Builders & Designers is an award-winning company dedicated to creating healthy green living environments for new homebuyers and existing homeowners in ways that enhance individual health with the least impact to our natural environment. The company offers services in new home construction, major remodeling and kitchen renovations. For more information on Myers and M Squared Builders & Designers, visit www.msquaredbuilders.com or call 919-620-8535.

Source:M Squared Builders & Designers
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
