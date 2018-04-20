News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
M Squared Builders & Designers Announces 2018 Spring Green Home Tour Entry
Consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2,278 heated square feet, this year's M Squared Tour entry demonstrates numerous healthy green features and benefits. Both NGBS Silver Certified and Energy Star® Certified, these healthy green features include cement based, non toxic waterproofing which adds no pollutants to the soil; LP Smartside siding, which emits a low volume of safe resins; Certainteed shingles (manufactured locally), allowing 90% of production waste to be recycled; and a Carrier 15 SEER heat pump designed to increase comfort by controlling both temperature and humidity. A hybrid insulation strategy was utilized for flooring, walls, and attic to capitalize on cost and energy savings. Exceptional indoor air quality is key in every home by M Squared Builders & Designers. Fresh air ventilation and low VOC paints were utilized throughout the Tour home to provide this benefit, and cabinetry was selected from the Certified Environmental Stewardship Program, benefitting the environment and GreenChoice for indoor air quality. Additionally, the kitchen countertops are LG Viatera, which are Greenguard certified to benefit both indoor air quality and durability.
The features above only name a very few of the healthy green practices employed by M Squared Builders & Designers. Company President/General Contractor Michele Myers, MCGP, CAPS, and Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer/Real Estate Broker Rachel Bath will be available to answer questions at this home during the Tour weekends. Myers is the Founding Chair of the High Performance Building Council of the Triangle, formerly known as Green Home Builders of the Triangle. The Spring Green Home Tour has taken place annually since 2005, with a home by M Squared Builders & Designers featured on the tour each year.
"The Tour includes homes by builders that have been at the cutting edge of providing high performance home products to our community," says Myers. "A lot of these builders have been pushing the envelope in new construction for years. We invite you to visit the M Squared home during the Tour to touch, see, and get a better understanding of what healthy green building is all about."
Both Myers (individually)
ABOUT M SQUARED BUILDERS & DESIGNERS: M Squared Builders & Designers is an award-winning company dedicated to creating healthy green living environments for new homebuyers and existing homeowners in ways that enhance individual health with the least impact to our natural environment. The company offers services in new home construction, major remodeling and kitchen renovations. For more information on Myers and M Squared Builders & Designers, visit www.msquaredbuilders.com or call 919-620-8535.
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse