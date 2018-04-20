 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Not Just a Business Exhibition but real insights from the most respected Business Leaders

 
 
Simon-Woodroofe
Simon-Woodroofe
 
LONDON - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The Business Show is not just Europe's largest Business event, but one of the most inspiring for Entrepreneurs, Start ups and Businesses with talks and workshops from the industry's most well known and respected leaders who will be seen at the two day event on May 16th and 17th at the Excel, London.

On its 29th consecutive show within 19 years the show has evolved and is today the largest Business Exhibition in Europe, but it is not just an exhibition. The Business Show have made sure the event is about providing value to its audience and bringing together the most influential Business Leaders in the Industry who have established some of the world's most recognised brands and how they have achieved their successes.

Simon Woodroffe OBE is one of the many inspirational speakers at the show this May who will be sharing his journey on how he founded the successful global Japanese sushi franchise, YO! Sushi.  Woodroffe will be talking about the adversity he faced at the age of 40 of being unemployed, divorced running out of money, how he battled depression to 21 years later on how he built more than 90 restaurants worldwide.

After having sold the last of his stake in YO! Sushi in 2008 - in a deal which reportedly earned the now 66-year-old £10m.

Woodroffe today talks about his story to inspire thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners at events across the globe and said;

"Firstly, start now! You can start anything by taking a notebook and writing your ideas down. So many people sit around going 'shall I? shan't I? Where shall I go?' Start immediately and spend money, small amounts of money which you are willing to lose. Develop things. Have several things on the go at once in that notebook but be willing to let some of them go. Eventually that's what happened to me - Yo! Sushi came way out in front and at that time, I got to believing it."

On 16 & 17 May, Simon's seminar will be one of 250 educational talks taking place at The Business Show 2018 at London's ExCeL - with the rest coming from the founders of organisations such as Poundland, Mallet Footwear, Grenade, University Cribs and more.

Register for your free ticket https://www.eventdata.co.uk/Forms/Default.aspx?FormRef=BU...

Image: Simon Woodroffe

ENDS

