Mona Clayton, MSN, RN Will Groom the Nurses of Tomorrow at "Walking the Red Carpet" Event!

Councilman Joe Buscaino Lends Support Of #Future100K Initiative For Global Nurse Recruitment

MONA CLAYTON, MSN, RN CEO THE NURSES PUB

Shawn McIntyre, PR Assistant

Shawn McIntyre, PR Assistant

-- On May 19, 2018, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Watts Civic Center (Old Library), many future nurses from Watts, CA and residents from the local Housing Authority will "Walk the Red Carpet to A Successful Nursing Career."Due to the support of Councilman Joe Buscaino, they will. Known for his exceptional service within the Watts Community, Buscaino graduated cum laude at California State University, Dominguez Hills. He then went on to give 15 years of service with the Los Angeles Police Department. Councilman Buscaino has also served the community as a member of its Boys and Girls Club's Board of Directors.Los Angeles native and CEO of The Nurses Pub Foundation, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN, is someone who knows the challenges the youth of LA faces all too well. "Nurse Mona" had many obstacles to overcome in order to realize her dream of becoming a nurse. Today, Clayton is on a mission to let youths know they can prevail too, provided the resources necessary to aid them along the way!Clayton has published books available online, at nursemona.com and speaks and continues to reach aspiring nurses, all over the world, in places like Ghana and China! The books, written to share her story and ensure the youth hears her message: "I want them to know that they can achieve, just as I did, no matter how difficult it may seem," said Clayton.Nurse Mona and The Nurses Pub Foundation bring it home, next month, to Watts, CA. "Walking the Red Carpet to a Successful Nursing Career" is one of many seminars to come in a continued effort to groom the nurses of tomorrow(#Future100K). "I believe this will be one of the most rewarding seminars of all we have given and I am thankful for Councilman Buscaino, Work Source and The Housing Authority for believing in the vision," said Ms. Clayton.Students all over Los Angeles are encouraged to attend, no matter what stage they're currently at in their chosen fields. Clayton says, "Whether you're looking to take your career to the next level or just starting, what we're offering is a blueprint for success. It's never too late, never too early."There will be a host of registered nurses and HR professionals, looking to share advice on everything from how to push forward in difficult times to how to write a resume and get the job. Comedian and nurse, Taquita Love, will be in attendance. And, she will perform.There will be free lunch for students. And there's a chance everyone will have their photo taken, as they walk the red carpet. So, everyone is encouraged to come dressed either in business casual or school uniform.Doors for this event open at 11:30 am. Visit the Nurses Pub website to register @ www.thenursespub.org For an interview with Mona Clayton, RN or additional information please call PR Assistant, Shawn McIntyre, at 323-217-5088. Or, email us at nursespub@gmail.com.