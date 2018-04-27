News By Tag
Celebrity Esthetician Opens New Beauty Studio in the Historic Georgetown area of Washington, DC
Lisa White, is the Founder and CEO of the company and is an 18+ years Master Esthetician. Throughout the years, her clients have ranged from A-list celebrities, dignitaries, politicians, socialites and housewives. In addition, Lisa is gradually expanding her brand and has curated a team of beauty professionals which has lead to the opening of The Beauty Gurus by Lisa. Her Makeup Gurus are Princess Tuazon & Amani Fuller, Eyelash Gurus are Destiny Lewis & Alyse B, Microblading Guru is Mimi Vu and Lisa is the Facial Guru. The beauty studio will also serve as a school where individuals can get certified as makeup artists and microblading professionals and if anyone is ever in any need of makeup lessons, The Beauty Gurus by Lisa will be able to host makeup lessons as well.
"I am so ecstatic about my vision coming to fruition!" states White when asked about her excitement of her new beauty studio. "This has been a long time coming and I am so grateful that I found other individuals who are just as passionate about beauty as I am to bring onto my team. I look forward to serving the DC area!" In addition to hosting the Grand Opening, The Beauty Gurus by Lisa are also gearing up for Mother's Day 2018! They will feature several packages, including Lisa's Signature Facial, The Rose Gold Luxe Lift (a non-surgical facelift). This service is a self-indulge or a must buy for any Mother. The facial is infused with 24kt Rose Gold and Diamond Dust skincare from London, a combination of high tech microcurrent and led therapies will work at the skin's deepest layers. The treatment is then topped with Lisa's stunning facial massage which leaves sculpted to perfection. For the extensive list of services offered at The Beauty Gurus by Lisa, please visit the website www.thebeautygurusbylisa.com.
To attend the Grand Opening weekend, please RSVP via www.bit.ly/TheBeautyGurusRSVP.
To keep up with The Beauty Gurus by Lisa on Social Media, please "LIKE" the Facebook page via The Beauty Gurus by Lisa and follow @TheBeautyGurusByLisa on Instagram. If you're a media outlet that is interested in covering the Grand Opening weekend, please issue your request and day you would like to attend to candice@candicenicolepr.com by April 27th, 2018.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
candice@candicenicolepr.com
