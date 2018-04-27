 
News By Tag
* Washington Dc
* Skincare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Celebrity Esthetician Opens New Beauty Studio in the Historic Georgetown area of Washington, DC

 
 
The Beauty Gurus by Lisa
The Beauty Gurus by Lisa
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Washington Dc
Skincare

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The Beauty Gurus by Lisa will host the Grand Opening of their doors in the historic Georgetown area of Washington, DC April 28-29, 2018 from 10 AM-9 PM. In celebration, the beauty studio will host the two days with special complimentary services such as makeup application, mini facials, makeup lessons, beauty consultations and two demos of microblading and eyelash extension will be showcased. The location is 1432 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Lisa White, is the Founder and CEO of the company and is an 18+ years Master Esthetician. Throughout the years, her clients have ranged from A-list celebrities, dignitaries, politicians, socialites and housewives. In addition, Lisa is gradually expanding her brand and has curated a team of beauty professionals which has lead to the opening of The Beauty Gurus by Lisa. Her Makeup Gurus are Princess Tuazon & Amani Fuller, Eyelash Gurus are Destiny Lewis & Alyse B, Microblading Guru is Mimi Vu and Lisa is the Facial Guru. The beauty studio will also serve as a school where individuals can get certified as makeup artists and microblading professionals and if anyone is ever in any need of makeup lessons, The Beauty Gurus by Lisa will be able to host makeup lessons as well.

"I am so ecstatic about my vision coming to fruition!" states White when asked about her excitement of her new beauty studio. "This has been a long time coming and I am so grateful that I found other individuals who are just as passionate about beauty as I am to bring onto my team. I look forward to serving the DC area!" In addition to hosting the Grand Opening, The Beauty Gurus by Lisa are also gearing up for Mother's Day 2018! They will feature several packages, including Lisa's Signature Facial, The Rose Gold Luxe Lift (a non-surgical facelift). This service is a self-indulge or a must buy for any Mother. The facial is infused with 24kt Rose Gold and Diamond Dust skincare from London, a combination of high tech microcurrent and led therapies will work at the skin's deepest layers. The treatment is then topped with Lisa's stunning facial massage which leaves sculpted to perfection. For the extensive list of services offered at The Beauty Gurus by Lisa, please visit the website www.thebeautygurusbylisa.com.

To attend the Grand Opening weekend, please RSVP via www.bit.ly/TheBeautyGurusRSVP.

To keep up with The Beauty Gurus by Lisa on Social Media, please "LIKE" the Facebook page via The Beauty Gurus by Lisa and follow @TheBeautyGurusByLisa on Instagram. If you're a media outlet that is interested in covering the Grand Opening weekend, please issue your request and day you would like to attend to candice@candicenicolepr.com by April 27th, 2018.

Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Source:Candice Nicole Public Relations
Email:***@candicenicolepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington Dc, Skincare
Industry:Beauty
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Candice Nicole PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share