April 2018
Mana Organics Presents at World Tea Expo 2018

New Approaches to growing tea in Assam: From traditions to a sustainable future
 
 
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

New Approaches to growing tea in Assam: From traditions to a sustainable future

Mana Organics, in collaboration with Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, is bringing innovation and sustainability to Indian teas by implementing new approaches to growing, managing and marketing in Assam.

Taking their UC Berkeley Masters degrees in Sustainable Communities, Avantika Jalan and John Grams, returned to Chota Tingrai to initiate sustainable programs throughout the family's three tea estates in the Upper Assam Valley. Last year, the Assam orthodox teas won two international tasting awards, and 2017 marked Chota Tingrai's sixth year of USDA organic status.

At the WTE seminar in Las Vegas, attendees will learn about Mana's unique Japanese-style green tea factory located in the heart of the Brahmaputra Valley, and the Assam woman who runs it. "We are building our future by combining technology with trained local leadership," Avantika said with a smile, "We want our workers to see they can prosper, too."

John will explain how a plucker's son has become the leader of Chota Tingrai's organic management program, including a closed-loop farming system. The single tea estates partner with neighboring work communities to  improve education programs and encourage social mobility. Progress includes bank accounts for workers and a clinic for the Assam Valley families.

Learn from the Jalan family's four generations of tea growing - the realities, challenges, and victories of growing and developing new tea grades at Chota Tingrai with Mana Organics.

www.manaorganics-usa.com

World Tea Expo Booth #240, June 11-14

Georgie Rhein

grheinbja@gmail.com

951-816-5439, cell or text

