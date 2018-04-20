News By Tag
IOTAP CEO to Deliver Innovative Solutions to MSP Challenges at 2018 Channelnomics Conference
Session will discuss delivering customer experience with profitability in a cloud-first service environment
This year's conference will focus on the challenges managed service providers (MSPs) face in the ever-changing and ever-competitive managed services space, as well as the best strategies and practices for increasing efficiency, profit and growth. Solving common customer service and operational challenges will be the core of Nalwala's session.
Recently featured in a Channelnomics article and Redmond Channel Partner about the operational challenges common for cloud solution providers (CSPs), Nalwala will share how IOTAP, a Gold Microsoft partner, was able to successfully position its business and products in a way that was unique and profitable – two goals that a lot of CSP partners are working towards.
Last month IOTAP released Work 365, a customer experience platform for Microsoft Partners and CSPs built on Dynamics 365, as its proven solution to the operational obstacles CSPs face from growing customer expectations within the current cloud model.
"Some of the challenges are around having a system that provides a wholistic view of the business (including sales, services and accounts), while also allowing partners to buy from multiple providers and sources and ensuring that the services being provided are tailored for their customers," shares Nalwala. "To do this all at the least possible operational and sales cost with the tight margins in the business - no partner can start out with the CSP program with the first handful of customers being profitable. They wouldn't know where all the costs and opportunities are. It takes commitment and the right tools to build a profitable cloud business."
"I'm looking forward to sharing what we've learned about what works with our fellow partners to help them stand out and grow profitability"
The 2018 Channelnomics Conference MSP takes place Thursday, April 26th at Convene in New York City. Registration is currently open and free for senior executives from reseller organizations.
To learn more about the 2018 Channelnomics Conference MSP, visit http://events.channelnomics.com/
About IOTAP:
IOTAP is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a Cloud Solution Provider, providing solutions and services to connect, communicate and collaborate with your internal and external customers, partners and peers across your organization. To learn more about IOTAP, visit https://www.iotap.com.
