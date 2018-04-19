 
Art Castellanos Elected President of American Institute of Architects Florida Southwest Chapter

 
 
Art Castellanos
Art Castellanos
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Art Castellanos, AIA, has been elected president of the American Institute of Architects Florida Southwest Chapter for a one-year term.

         The Southwest Florida chapter includes 160 architects in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties.

         Castellanos is the president of Castellanos + Tramonte Architects, a regional architectural firm specializing in commercial design at 1625 S.E. 46th St., Suite 2A, in Cape Coral..

         Castellanos has more than 25 years of experience in architecture working in both public and private settings.  He served as the architect for the Lee County School District for 10 years and worked in commercial enterprises such as WCI Communities and McGarvey Development Co. prior to starting his own architectural firm in 2014. He earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Miami.

         Castellanos + Tramonte Architects is a full service multi-discipline architectural firm that specializes in commercial architecture, which includes fire stations, healthcare buildings, public facilities, office buildings, shopping centers, industrial/warehouse buildings and, most recently, private educational and assembly buildings.

        The architectural firm has designed more than 150 buildings throughout Florida, including fire stations, shopping centers, government buildings, restaurants, 7-Elevens and much more from Florida's panhandle to Naples

         Lee County projects include numerous locations of Culver's and Rib City, Orion Bank in Cape Coral, Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida, Advanced Pain Management and Spine, Nevermind Restaurant, Laguna Lakes Clubhouse, Time Warner Cable, Providence Christian School, Associates in Dermatology, Associates in Digestive Health, Hope Methodist Church and others.

       For more information, visit Castellanos + Tramonte Architects website at www.castellanostramonte.com, or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/castellanostramonte/).

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
Source:Castellanos + Tramonte Architects
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
