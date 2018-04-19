News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vine City Welcomes "The Legacy at Vine City", a Senior Housing Community in the Heart of Atlanta
The Oasis of Vine City, Inc. presents The Legacy at Vine City, the first catalytic project inside the Vine City Community. This undertaking will create affordable housing for senior-community residents and create over 150 construction-related jobs.
WHEN: Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM
WHERE: 561 Spencer St., NW | Atlanta, GA 30314
PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS:
Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms, City of Atlanta
Alan Ferguson, Sr., SVP, Community Development, Invest Atlanta
Councilman Ivory Young, City of Atlanta, District 3
Catherine Buell, President & CEO, Atlanta Housing Authority
Laurel Hart, Housing Finance & Development Division Director, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Philip Searles, President, Beverly J. Searles Foundation
FACTS:
The Oasis of Vine City, Inc., a community development corporation of Higher Ground Empowerment Center Church (HGECC), along with Bishop Dexter L. Johnson, lead the vision of The Legacy of Vine City - a state-of-the-
The Legacy at Vine City is a $20-million-
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' platform includes mitigating the displacement of residents in Atlanta's Historic Westside, one of the City's most vulnerable communities. The Legacy at Vine City will provide affordable housing to Vine City senior residents, serving an area where the average medium income is between $17,000 - $24,000/year. Currently, Higher Ground Empowerment Center operates a clothing closet and food pantry every Wednesday, 10 am - 1 pm to provide Vine City residents, who are in need, with free clothes and food. Clothes are donated by HGECC members and those who live in the community.
Key financial supporters include: Atlanta Housing Authority, Cabretta Capital, Community Development Trust, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Invest Atlanta, and PNC Real Estate.
The Oasis of Vine City would like to extend special thanks to the following: AEC, Inc.; Ballard Spahr, LLP; Butler Snow, LLP; Coleman Talley, LLP; Fairway Construction Co., Inc. [one of the JES Holdings family of companies]; Kutak Rock, LLP; McGee & Oxford; Morton Gruber AIA; Seyfarth Shaw, LLP; Spivey, Pope, Green & Greer, LLP; The Beverly J. Searles Foundation.
For more information, visit https://www.westsidefuturefund.org/
MEDIA CONTACT:
The Garner Circle PR
Eugenia Johnson
prdirector@thegarnercircle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse