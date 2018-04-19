News By Tag
Whipped To Perfection: Successful Atlanta Salon Rebrands
Formerly The Haer Bank, owner/operator Christen Abbott has re-launched her salon as Color Whipped. As a dominant force on the color and custom hair unit space in Atlanta, Color Whipped has a nice ring and consumers can safely assume from the name on the marquee that their tresses will be just that!
The strategic decision was made to alleviate constant brand confusion with another hair company located in another state that carried a similar name. While spelled differently, the names shared similar phonetic pronunciations and consumers searching for the celebrity hair stylist found themselves on a website unrelated to what they were actually looking for.
Also, as part of the rebranding campaign, the brick and mortar business relocated. Color Whipped is now conveniently located on Atlanta's west side at: 852 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. The upscale salon is located just off the interstate near the city's popular West End Mall, restaurants and other popular retail destinations.
About the color visionary:
Christen is a renowned hair stylist, master colorist and instructor and has had the opportunity to double back to her Alma Mater, The Paul Mitchell School—to facilitate a class for students eager to learn her signature techniques.
Answering the call of her social media audience, she will extend her teachings to other aspiring hair and beauty enthusiasts, hosting hair and makeup classes at her new location. Starting in May, the first class offering will be a collaboration with another popular Atlanta stylist (to be announced).
Since she graduated, she has gained a loyal, repeat customer base that has expressed admiration and support for the company's rebrand—with an outpouring of love on social media for the more fitting title.
From the beginning of her career, Abbott has focused on maintaining a standard that clients can expect—no matter where she is housed. She vows that the same spirit of excellence carries over to the new location.
Later in 2018, Abbot plans additional product releases under the new Color Whipped global imprint. Successfully toggling between the hair and makeup sectors of the beauty industry—consumers can expect to become familiar with the colorful logo in more than one way.
To learn more about Color Whipped, to schedule appointments and view class availability, visit: www.ColorWhipped.com
For media and press inquiries, contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com
Follow Christen on social media: IG: @ColorWhipped_
