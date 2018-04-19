 
News By Tag
* Investment Bank
* Capital Raising
* Castle Placement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Castle Placement Exclusive Placement Agent on $20 Million Raise for Pre-Settlement Funding

 
NEW YORK - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Pre-Settlement Funding (PSF) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $20 million of capital to fund personal injury litigation.

PSF was founded by Thomas Russo, Esq., who has over twenty years of personal injury litigation experience. Under his leadership, PSF has used its strong sourcing, underwriting, and servicing capabilities, to originate, collect lawsuit qualifications, and pre-underwrite over $20 million of opportunities for the industry's largest funding companies since 2011. Litigation funding enables plaintiffs who could otherwise not afford the costs of a lawsuit to seek damages from personal injuries. Funding is provided non-recourse to the plaintiffs.

PSE is seeking to transform its existing broker model to pursue as principal the most suitable and qualified requests for funding, rather than selling those opportunities on the open market. Mr. Russo and his partner James Vivelo, who will oversee operations to ensure high performance and profitability, lead a management team with extensive experience in personal injury litigation and finance.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/machine learning - match great companies with global institutional investors. Castle Placement's proprietary app, CPGO, connects companies with investors in real time. It has over 64,500 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
rluftig@castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
End
Source:Castle Placement and Pre-Settlement Funding Inc.
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment Bank, Capital Raising, Castle Placement
Industry:Health
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Castle Placement News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share