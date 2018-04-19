 
ESS General Counsel Todd Higey to Speak at HR Houston's Gulf Coast Symposium

 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- HR Houston, an affiliate chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), has invited Todd Higey, General Counsel for Employment Screening Services (ESS), to be a speaker at its upcoming Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues. The invitation marks the second consecutive year Higey has been selected as a session speaker for the Symposium, which is the largest regional conference for HR Professionals on the Gulf Coast.

In the May 10 session entitled, "Their Past Impacts Your Future: Hiring Ex-Offenders", Higey will address how to incorporate consideration of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) guidance on the use of criminal history information into an effective pre-employment background screening program.

In addition to his role as General Counsel, Higey chairs the PACER Task Force for the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, an organization that advocates for improved access to quality federal criminal records. He previously served on the board of the Birmingham Society for Human Resource Management as the co-chair of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee. Prior to joining ESS in 2014, Higey was in private practice, concentrating in labor and employment law.

The Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues (http://www.hrhouston.org/mpage/GCS18EventInfo) will be held May 9 - 11 at the NRG Center in Houston, TX. For more information or to register to attend, visit hrhouston.org (http://www.hrhouston.org/).

About Employment Screening Services
ESS is a top 10 ranked risk management solutions provider, specializing in background screening, drug testing, and specialized investigative services. For nearly 25 years, ESS has combined industry expertise with exceptional service to help companies minimize risk and maximize results.  A fully-accredited member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and a Nationally Accredited for Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Program by The Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA), ESS serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. www.es2.com

Media Contact
Megan Campbell
mcampbell@es2.com
2058790143
Source:Employment Screening Services (ESS)
