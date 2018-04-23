First physiological music app launches at Superbooth 2018

Holonic Systems releases its functional music app, Holon, to users of Apple iOS. The world's first augmented aural reality app controlled by biomechanical movement is available for iPhone after the Superbooth expo in Berlin.

-- On Thursday 3. May, Holonic Systems, a leading adaptive biomusic technology developer, presents the first version of Holon, a free consumer auditive mixed reality app for iOS. Holon is the first functional music app on the Apple AppStore. Holon couples movement with sound in an immersive, physical experience that supports and encourages movement in different ways. Holon is presented at Superbooth 2018, the world's largest trade fair for electronic musical instruments and music production (booth W285).After more than two years of active development, Holon is the first product of Holonic Systems. It is released with a companion app, Holon.ist, currently in closed beta. Holon.ist is an editor that allows musicians and others to create perceptually grounded adaptive music experiences. Both apps come with full support for hardware, such as Suunto Movesense smart sensors, and Apple Watch.Holon and Holon.ist are based on almost a decade of research and presents an interactive, bio-informed alternative to recorded music that can accompany sports performances in an intuitive and personally relevant way. Based on principles of affective design and biomusicology, Holon is a passive, "zero-UI" app that puts the user in the centre of an open world of synthesised sound. The user controls the synthesis engine with biomechanical movement and biosignals, becoming a part of the musical circuitry in the process.Functional music can improve concentration, stamina and performance during exercise. It can also be used for relaxation, yoga, meditation, dance or anything involving motion.Future versions of Holon enable musical communication between participants. At Superbooth, visitors make physiological music with hardware synthesisers and Movesense smart sensors using the Holon.ist editor, whose beta program is also announced at Superbooth. Holon.ist supports Ableton Link and outputs MIDI and OSC to external hardware or software instruments.The pilot phase of Holon is partly funded by Business Finland. Holon is sponsored by Suunto Movesense.The launch date of Holon is published after Superbooth on:andhttps://www.facebook.com/holonapp/Holonic Systems specialises in adaptive biomusic applications and research in multi-performer social music systems. Holonic Systems develops new ways to make production, live performance and enjoyment of electronic music physical, immediate and intuitive.Holonic Systems is based in Helsinki, Brussels and Barcelona.http://www.holonic.systemshttps://www.facebook.com/Holonic-Systems-366664807125486/