April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Join Pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions experts at PharmaTech Expo 2018, Chandigarh

Russell Finex will exhibit their innovative pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions at Stand A-8, Hall No-A
 
 
PharmaTech Expo 2018
PharmaTech Expo 2018
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018, an international pharmaceutical exhibition focusing on pharma machinery, lab, analytical, pharma formulations, nutraceutical & packaging equipment, will take place from 27-29 April 2018 at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Stand A-8, Hall No-A with their innovative range of pharmaceutical sieving and separation equipment. Visitors will have the opportunity to see live machine demonstrations and meet experts to consult with on how they can improve their production efficiency and product quality by using Russell Finex separation solutions.

This year Russell Finex will display the following pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions:

The Finex Ultima™: This is a high-performance vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) which accurately grades and separates wet or dry applications. Designed with the latest technology to increase capacity with greater accuracy and reduced noise levels, the unit can perform 5 fractions in one operation and provides other separation methods such as dewatering, dedusting or product recovery.

The Russell Compact Sieve®: This is a versatile high-capacity safety sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/), popular in the pharmaceutical industry due to its compact design as it fits easily into existing production lines and can deliver high throughput rates by eliminating oversize contamination.

The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is the ultimate upgrade for sieving pharmaceutical powders, as this ultrasonic sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) screens powders by using an ultrasonic frequency to eliminate blinding or blocking of mesh screens.

Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to find out more about the innovative range of pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions. (http://www.russellfinex.in/industries/pharmaceuticals/)

Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
***@russellfinex.com
08800558656
Source:Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Email:***@russellfinex.com
Posted By:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Click to Share