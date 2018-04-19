News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Join Pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions experts at PharmaTech Expo 2018, Chandigarh
Russell Finex will exhibit their innovative pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions at Stand A-8, Hall No-A
Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Stand A-8, Hall No-A with their innovative range of pharmaceutical sieving and separation equipment. Visitors will have the opportunity to see live machine demonstrations and meet experts to consult with on how they can improve their production efficiency and product quality by using Russell Finex separation solutions.
This year Russell Finex will display the following pharmaceutical sieving and separation solutions:
The Finex Ultima™: This is a high-performance vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Russell Compact Sieve®: This is a versatile high-capacity safety sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is the ultimate upgrade for sieving pharmaceutical powders, as this ultrasonic sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Media Contact
Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
***@russellfinex.com
08800558656
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse