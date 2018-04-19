 
Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) organized an Info-session at Chennai

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) organized an Info-session at Chennai and shared admission information for its B.Tech. programme
 
 
PITAMPURA, India - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Mahindra Ecole  Centrale (MEC)  organized an Info-session at Chennai and shared admission information for its B.Tech. programme (2018-2022 (tel:20182022))

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering organized an Information Session for B.Tech aspirants in Chennai. MEC shared details of admissions to the 4 year B.Tech programme at its Hyderabad campus for the academic batch 2018-2022 (tel:20182022) with prospective students and their parents. The session offered One-on one counseling sessions for the attendees.

This interactive session showcased MEC's very different, holistic education concepts for Engineering students. Formed in collaboration with Ecole Centrale Paris (now Centrale Supélec) and JNTU Hyderabad, MEC is an international quality, technology school with assured career progression for engineering aspirants. Key aspects of education at MEC are the focus on multi-disciplinary knowledge, personality development, and critical-creative thinking. MEC is approved by AICTE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, a premier institution with academic and research oriented courses.

"At Mahindra Ecole Centrale, we are committed to providing the students with the best possible inputs that will enable them to not just be a good Engineer, but also be an innovator and a Leader. MEC curriculum ensures holistic development of the students and makes them globally competitive", says Rakesh Sreedharan, Head – Marketing and Admissions, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

He added that the aspirants and their parents were taken through a comprehensive module that showcases the MEC differentiation and how the MEC students are more equipped to handle the needs of the future, MEC focuses on an integrated curriculum that ensures that the student is privy to the best practices, learns through "doing" and has the best of the industry to mentor him. In addition, the focus is on opening up or broadening their horizons by ensuring that they learn before they enter the classroom. The education delivery is more interaction-oriented and less discourse- oriented.

MEC has a total of 240 seats available in its B.Tech Programme - 60 each for the four courses offered - in Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Those students who have a 10+2 or equivalent from any statutory board with 60 percent  aggregate marks in all subjects or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Board are eligible to apply for the seats. The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Main 2018  (Qualify in JEE Main examination: eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2018 exam or rank up to 2,20,000) or SAT scores (minimum 1800 in subjects which should include Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry).

The Application Form for admission is available online at www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in. The last date for receiving applications is 7th July 2018.

The four-year B.Tech. Degree will shape students with the unique ability to adapt to global engineering challenges and adopt new technologies that would help redefine the future, at the same time creatingprofessionals with the ability to master the complexities of multinational organizations.

MEC (Mahindra Ecole Centrale) provides world-class infrastructure to support a strong research program for its students and faculty.

MEC's vision is to train engineers, both men and women, to be entrepreneurial and innovative with good leadership qualities, so that they are capable of meeting the greatest engineering challenges of 21st Century.

About MEC

Mahindra Ecole Centrale(MEC) college of engineering is an international technology school, that marks the foray of the USD 18 billion Mahindra Group into the higher education sector. Mahindra Educational Institutions, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group's IT venture, Tech Mahindra, collaborated with Ecole Centrale Paris - now CentraleSupélec– in 2014, to establish MEC in India. École Centrale is one of the oldest andmost prestigious engineering institutions in France with a heritage that goes back to nearly 200 years. MEC is approved by AICTE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, a premier institution with academic and research-oriented courses.

MEC offers a truly international programme with an inclusive focus on the Engineering, Social and Creative sciences, Liberal Arts, Philosophy andHumanities. It offers an environment of unique cultural immersion – of participants, faculty and staff. MEC offers international exchange study opportunities with mandatory global internships. The B.Tech degree at MEC is a research-driven program with close links to industry.

A world class faculty, with a mix of rich industry-academic background, global exposure and research focus ensures that the content remains contemporary, aligned to the global business requirements.

Based in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad, MEC is situated in a sprawling green campus of 126 acres flanked by the Tech Mahindra Technology Centre and TechMahindra SEZ. MEC has an intake of 240 for its 4 year B.Tech Program(60 seats for each of thefour courses–Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering).

For more information, please visit: http://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/ (http://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/)

