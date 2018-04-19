 
Microsysnet – Helping Companies Grow

Microsysnet is a company in the Information Technology sector that caters to the IT needs of small and medium sized businesses all over the world.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Microsysnet is a company in the Information Technology sector that caters to the IT needs of small and medium sized businesses all over the world. It was set up in the year 2008 with the vision of helping businesses grow by implementing and maintaining a set of IT protocols for better protection and management of Info Tech assets.

Microsysnet was started about ten years back with the sole aim of becoming the number one provider of information technology solutions to businesses that were looking to grow at an exponential rate by taking advantage of the growth of the internet. Over the past decade or so, the company has been able to scale new heights and provide their various products and services such as web hosting in Dubai to hundreds of clients in the country. Over the years the company has since expanded and grown across boundaries setting up business roots in the United States of America and Australia as well.

The company aims at not only providing the customers with immediate solutions for the problems they face in the present but also at becoming long term partners with all of their clients. Microsysnet deals with their customers in a very professional manner, offering the most advanced and affordable backup and recovery solution in UAE. This is a very good option for those who want to safeguard their data and information. These options help to protect the integrity of the data and make copies of the information so that it is readily available if the original gets wiped out.

Microsysnet has grown in leaps and bounds over the past ten years. They offer some of the most easily affordable solutions to a wide range of customers. They mainly focus on small and medium sized organizations that want to implement the IT infrastructure. The company offers IT annual maintenance contracts for those who want regular and timely service. These contracts also help to reduce the overall cost of maintaining computer systems. The company also offers a wide range of other services such as network management, IT asset management, inventory audit, end point protection, etc.

Contact Us

Microsysnet – ASIA

GS2 Heavenly Plaza Suite No. 459, Kakkanad, Cochin India – 682 021

Tel: +91 484-2379543

Fax: +91 484-2379510

Microsysnet Middle East FZE – UAE

Tel: +971-4-3116524

Fax: +9714-332-8810

P.O Box 75671 | Suite 508, 5th Floor, The Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

P.O Box 50050, E-LOB Office No. E-70G-19, Hamriyah Free Zone, United Arab Emirates

Website: http://www.microsysnet.com/

Media Contact
Microsysnet
contact@microsysnet.com
971-4-3116524
