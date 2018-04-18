News By Tag
Consilium Introduces UniRSM™ to Replace End-of-Sale Cisco RSM
UniRSM™ is now available on Cisco SolutionsPlus worldwide through Cisco Commerce
Silent monitoring is commonly used by contact center supervisors to listen in on live conversations between an agent and a customer (the agent and customer do not hear the supervisor), and coaching or whisper coaching is used when a supervisor needs to assist an agent during a customer conversation (converse with the agent without the customer hearing, while the supervisor and agent can both hear the customer.) With Consilium UniRSM™, silent monitoring and coaching can be done remotely, by dialing in from any phone in the world, without a network connection to the Cisco environment, providing an essential quality control and training tool to monitor agents' performance and give them real-time feedback and help as they serve customers.
"While RSM has been around for years, the revamped Consilium UniRSM™ is a result of incorporating the feedback Consilium and Cisco received from customers and partners around the older product. We wanted to make the new product ready for the 11th generation of Cisco Contact Center Enterprise, simplify how quality control and training are done, and meet the twin goals of mobility and helping companies offer customers connected digital experiences powered by Consilium's complete suite of Cisco contact center SolutionsPlus products," said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO, Consilium Software.
What's new in Consilium UniRSM™:
· New architecture overcomes reliance on RTSP – no more audio streaming delays
· Whisper Coaching feature – silently monitor or switch to coaching mode
· Monitor multiple calls in the same login session – return to the main menu after each session
· Monitor from the beginning of the call by selecting an agent even when not talking
· Fully HA solution with failover across CCE interfaces, RSM application and database elements
· Support for Cisco Visual Voice Browser (VVB) in addition to VXML gateways
· Web-based reporting for all monitoring activity and administration portal for all system configs
· Windows and Linux operating system support
To enquire about the product, visit us at http://consiliuminc.com/
About Consilium Software
Consilium conceives, develops and delivers enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers to power transformative Customer Experience Management (CEM.) Our software adds CRM integration, service automation and insight to leading collaboration technology vendors. Consilium UniCloud™, UniAgent™, UniCampaign™
About Cisco® SolutionsPlus
Cisco SolutionsPlus delivers a one-stop ordering experience for approved third-party products and applications. It is a reselling program that places a select set of "Cisco Compatible" products on the Cisco Systems price list, enabling customers to order these non-Cisco products from Cisco sales teams and channel partners. Cisco SolutionsPlus vendors are part of the Solution Partner Program and provide all service and support. The key benefits are the ease of ordering, an established Cisco SolutionsPlus partner-coordinated support process, and that the products are thoroughly tested with Cisco solutions to help ensure integration, reliability and interoperability.
