Consilium Introduces UniRSM™ to Replace End-of-Sale Cisco RSM

UniRSM™ is now available on Cisco SolutionsPlus worldwide through Cisco Commerce

Consilium_ logo_ 2017

Contact

Consilium Software

***@consiliuminc.com Consilium Software

End

-- Consilium Software, a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, has announced Consilium UniRSM™ as a SolutionsPlus replacement of the end-of-sale Cisco Remote Silent Monitoring (RSM) product. Consilium UniRSM™ is now available on Cisco SolutionsPlus worldwide through Cisco Commerce for ordering from the Cisco Global Price List (GPL.) Consilium UniRSM™ is designed for Cisco Contact Center Enterprise (Unified CCE and Packaged CCE) environments to provide phone-based real-time monitoring and coaching functions for remote supervisors and managers, as well as organizations with outsourced contact centers. Consilium Innovation Technology Labs had active participation from Cisco product engineering at all stages of the product lifecycle, with almost ten areas of architectural, reliability and feature improvements compared to the erstwhile Cisco RSM, which is not supported effective CCE release 11.6(x.)Silent monitoring is commonly used by contact center supervisors to listen in on live conversations between an agent and a customer (the agent and customer do not hear the supervisor), and coaching or whisper coaching is used when a supervisor needs to assist an agent during a customer conversation (converse with the agent without the customer hearing, while the supervisor and agent can both hear the customer.) With Consilium UniRSM™, silent monitoring and coaching can be done remotely, by dialing in from any phone in the world, without a network connection to the Cisco environment, providing an essential quality control and training tool to monitor agents' performance and give them real-time feedback and help as they serve customers."While RSM has been around for years, the revamped Consilium UniRSM™ is a result of incorporating the feedback Consilium and Cisco received from customers and partners around the older product. We wanted to make the new product ready for the 11generation of Cisco Contact Center Enterprise, simplify how quality control and training are done, and meet the twin goals of mobility and helping companies offer customers connected digital experiences powered by Consilium's complete suite of Cisco contact center SolutionsPlus products," said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO, Consilium Software.· New architecture overcomes reliance on RTSP – no more audio streaming delays· Whisper Coaching feature – silently monitor or switch to coaching mode· Monitor multiple calls in the same login session – return to the main menu after each session· Monitor from the beginning of the call by selecting an agent even when not talking· Fully HA solution with failover across CCE interfaces, RSM application and database elements· Support for Cisco Visual Voice Browser (VVB) in addition to VXML gateways· Web-based reporting for all monitoring activity and administration portal for all system configs· Windows and Linux operating system supportTo enquire about the product, visit us at http://consiliuminc.com/ consilium/unirsm Consilium conceives, develops and delivers enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers to power transformative Customer Experience Management (CEM.) Our software adds CRM integration, service automation and insight to leading collaboration technology vendors. Consilium UniCloud™, UniAgent™, UniCampaign™, UniDashboard™and UniRSM™ products enhance the performance and productivity levels of enterprise customers and service providers. Our solutions are used by more than 500 companies, banks, telco's, and governments in 100 countries across six continents. Consilium Software was founded in Singapore, with software development and engineering labs in India, and subsidiaries and branch offices in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Taiwan (Taipei City), the Philippines (Manila), Indonesia (Jakarta), Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Melbourne) and Canada (Toronto.)Cisco SolutionsPlus delivers a one-stop ordering experience for approved third-party products and applications. It is a reselling program that places a select set of "Cisco Compatible" products on the Cisco Systems price list, enabling customers to order these non-Cisco products from Cisco sales teams and channel partners. Cisco SolutionsPlus vendors are part of the Solution Partner Program and provide all service and support. The key benefits are the ease of ordering, an established Cisco SolutionsPlus partner-coordinated support process, and that the products are thoroughly tested with Cisco solutions to help ensure integration, reliability and interoperability.