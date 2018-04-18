 
News By Tag
* Remote Silent Monitoring
* Whisper coaching
* Cisco RSM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Consilium Introduces UniRSM™ to Replace End-of-Sale Cisco RSM

UniRSM™ is now available on Cisco SolutionsPlus worldwide through Cisco Commerce
 
 
Consilium_logo_2017
Consilium_logo_2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Remote Silent Monitoring
Whisper coaching
Cisco RSM

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Consilium Software, a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, has announced Consilium UniRSM™ as a SolutionsPlus replacement of the end-of-sale Cisco Remote Silent Monitoring (RSM) product.  Consilium UniRSM™ is now available on Cisco SolutionsPlus worldwide through Cisco Commerce for ordering from the Cisco Global Price List (GPL.)  Consilium UniRSM™ is designed for Cisco Contact Center Enterprise (Unified CCE and Packaged CCE) environments to provide phone-based real-time monitoring and coaching functions for remote supervisors and managers, as well as organizations with outsourced contact centers.  Consilium Innovation Technology Labs had active participation from Cisco product engineering at all stages of the product lifecycle, with almost ten areas of architectural, reliability and feature improvements compared to the erstwhile Cisco RSM, which is not supported effective CCE release 11.6(x.)

Silent monitoring is commonly used by contact center supervisors to listen in on live conversations between an agent and a customer (the agent and customer do not hear the supervisor), and coaching or whisper coaching is used when a supervisor needs to assist an agent during a customer conversation (converse with the agent without the customer hearing, while the supervisor and agent can both hear the customer.)  With Consilium UniRSM™, silent monitoring and coaching can be done remotely, by dialing in from any phone in the world, without a network connection to the Cisco environment, providing an essential quality control and training tool to monitor agents' performance and give them real-time feedback and help as they serve customers.

"While RSM has been around for years, the revamped Consilium UniRSM™ is a result of incorporating the feedback Consilium and Cisco received from customers and partners around the older product.  We wanted to make the new product ready for the 11th generation of Cisco Contact Center Enterprise, simplify how quality control and training are done, and meet the twin goals of mobility and helping companies offer customers connected digital experiences powered by Consilium's complete suite of Cisco contact center SolutionsPlus products," said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO, Consilium Software.

What's new in Consilium UniRSM™:

·         New architecture overcomes reliance on RTSP – no more audio streaming delays

·         Whisper Coaching feature – silently monitor or switch to coaching mode

·         Monitor multiple calls in the same login session – return to the main menu after each session

·         Monitor from the beginning of the call by selecting an agent even when not talking

·         Fully HA solution with failover across CCE interfaces, RSM application and database elements

·         Support for Cisco Visual Voice Browser (VVB) in addition to VXML gateways

·         Web-based reporting for all monitoring activity and administration portal for all system configs

·         Windows and Linux operating system support

To enquire about the product, visit us at http://consiliuminc.com/consilium/unirsm


About Consilium Software
Consilium conceives, develops and delivers enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers to power transformative Customer Experience Management (CEM.) Our software adds CRM integration, service automation and insight to leading collaboration technology vendors. Consilium UniCloud™, UniAgent™, UniCampaign™, UniDashboard™ and UniRSM™ products enhance the performance and productivity levels of enterprise customers and service providers. Our solutions are used by more than 500 companies, banks, telco's, and governments in 100 countries across six continents. Consilium Software was founded in Singapore, with software development and engineering labs in India, and subsidiaries and branch offices in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Taiwan (Taipei City), the Philippines (Manila), Indonesia (Jakarta), Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Melbourne) and Canada (Toronto.)

About Cisco® SolutionsPlus
Cisco SolutionsPlus delivers a one-stop ordering experience for approved third-party products and applications.  It is a reselling program that places a select set of "Cisco Compatible" products on the Cisco Systems price list, enabling customers to order these non-Cisco products from Cisco sales teams and channel partners.  Cisco SolutionsPlus vendors are part of the Solution Partner Program and provide all service and support.  The key benefits are the ease of ordering, an established Cisco SolutionsPlus partner-coordinated support process, and that the products are thoroughly tested with Cisco solutions to help ensure integration, reliability and interoperability.

Contact
Consilium Software
***@consiliuminc.com
End
Source:Consilium Software
Email:***@consiliuminc.com
Posted By:***@consiliuminc.com Email Verified
Tags:Remote Silent Monitoring, Whisper coaching, Cisco RSM
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consilium Software Inc (Pte.) ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share