Bradley L. Henry, Member, Henry Baysan PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Bradley L. Henry, Member, Henry Baysan PLLC will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "A Comprehensive Guide in Establishing Effective and Efficient Internal Investigations."  This event is scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018 @ 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/establishing-effective-and-efficient-internal-investigations

About Bradley L. Henry

Bradley L. Henry is a partner of HB's Government Enforcement and White Collar Criminal Defense group and a managing member of the firm.

Mr. Henry, who founded the firm's white collar practice, advises global financial institutions, multinational companies, boards, committees, directors, officers, executives and employees in criminal and regulatory investigations by the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Department of the Treasury, FINRA and State Attorneys General. He has experience in matters involving securities and commodities regulation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, economic sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering,

Mr. Henry has served as lead counsel in a wide array of federal crimes including economic espionage, insider trading, cross-border investigations, RICO violations, computer fraud and abuse, and other high profile white collar crimes. Mr. Henry has successfully tried more than 15 federal criminal jury trials, and argued numerous appeals in the United States Circuit Courts around the country.  Notably, more than 75% of clients Mr. Henry represents during investigation are never charged with crimes.  Mr. Henry has served as lead counsel of record for a successful appeal  before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Henry is a Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney recognized by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. The Wall Street Journal has cited Mr. Henry in multiple white collar investigations. Mr. Henry is also recognized by Martindale-Hubbell as AV rated by his peers for his legal skill and ethical standards, and by SuperLawyers in white collar crime in the New York Metro and Mid-South regions.

About Henry Baysan PLLC

HenryBaysan is recognized for their significant experience in all aspects of corporate criminal defense and enforcement-related litigation, including internal investigations, client representation in grand jury investigations, management of parallel criminal and civil proceedings, extraditions and counseling on foreign criminal investigations and advice on voluntary disclosure and compliance issues.  They leverage the knowledge and abilities from experienced litigators to develop comprehensive strategies that address all of the legal and factual defenses, as well as the public, media and other collateral consequences, of a case.

HB represents a wide variety of U.S. and international clients on regulatory, civil and criminal matters involving U.S. and European anti-money laundering (AML), FCPA and economic sanctions laws, including those administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and other federal and state regulators. In particular, our proposed team advises multinational companies from all industries, their boards and senior officers, foreign issuers and individuals in all aspects of criminal and complex commercial litigation.

HB's global resources enable their attorneys to anticipate and respond to parallel investigations and proceedings routinely pursued by federal and state criminal and civil enforcement authorities. The firm defends companies and individuals against allegations in various business contexts and at every stage of the enforcement process, including federal and state grand jury investigations, trials and appeals. We handle investigations and civil and administrative proceedings brought by regulatory bodies such as the DOJ, SEC, CFTC, FINRA, FTC, OFAC, IRS, federal and state banking regulators and state law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. The firm also represents companies and individuals in connection with congressional investigations and inquiries.

Event Synopsis:

Internal investigations are important measures for companies to ensure the security, compliance, and ethical standards of their businesses. These measures are necessary to improve one's protection program against threats that arise internally, and to prevent these threats from posing worse problems in the future. Moreover, conducting an effective and efficient internal investigation also helps companies minimize the risk of investigations from outside counsel, thus, saving them from costly and tiresome investigation probes.

The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders to help the audience better understand the significance of having an effective and efficient internal investigation program. Speakers will bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of establishing and conducting these investigations - from problem identification to proper actions to be taken, among other things.

This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following topics:

-       Components of Internal Investigation

-       Effective and Efficient Internal Investigation Program in 2018

-       The Internal Investigation Process

-       Key Risk Areas

-       Tips and Strategies

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/all-events-list
