Country Music Star Jason Michael Caroll Stars in his first Feature Film, STRINGS

-- Broken Birdie Productions in association with Wagz Film is proud to announce the release of Strings, a music-driven drama in the style of Country StrongAlmost Famousand Eddie and the Cruisers.Strings stars country music singer, Jason Michael Carroll, and actress/singer, Katie Garfield. The film is directed by Robert Wagner and Patrick Dunnagan, and written by Adam Tarsitano.Synopsis: After years of paying his dues in every bar from New York to Pennsylvania, rocker Jimmy Ford trades in his rock n' roll fantasy for the bright lights of Nashville. Success proves elusive until Malinda Price, an up-and-coming country singer, takes an interest in him. But just as his career and personal life begin to take off his past comes calling, reminding him there are always strings attached.Jason Michael Carroll, whose top 40 hits include Alyssa Lies, LivinOur Love Songand I Can Sleep When Im Deadstars as Jimmy Ford. He also wrote or co-wrote the soundtrack for the film, which will soon be available for download through multiple digital music outlets. Katie Garfield, who stars as Malinda Price, is a singer-songwriter/actor who has had multiple song placements on shows like "Reign", "Riverdale" and "Teen Wolf". As an actress she has had guest-star roles on hit TV shows like "Nashville", "Sleepy Hollow", "The Vampire Diaries" and "Under the Dome", and played Catherine Turner in The Birth of a Nation.Strings was proudly produced and filmed entirely in North Carolina. It also boasts a strong cast of North Carolina natives, including stars Jason Michael Carroll and Katie Garfield.Strings is being distributed domestically by Monarch Home Entertainment, and is currently available for Streaming through both Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Video. The DVD is also available for pre-order through Amazon with an official release date set for April 24, 2018.