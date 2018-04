15th Annual Champagne and Purses Party at the University Club on May 8, 2018

Raising money for It's All About the Kids® Foundation's Feed The Kids Program

Angela Brannon-Baptiste

Angela Brannon-Baptiste

-- Partying for a Purpose presents the 15Annual Champagne and Purses on May 8, 2018 from 7pm-10pm at the exclusive University Club. 100% of the tickets, raffle and silent auction will benefit It's All About the Kids® Foundation and the Feed the Kids Program. General Admission and VIP Tickets are available. VIP Tickets include a reserved seat for the fashion show, a VIP goody bag and a special complimentary glass of champagne.Gold Sponsors include Attorney King Aminpour, San Diego Kings Basketball, Arthur Q. Johnson Foundation and Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. Silver Sponsors include Lock & Key Salon, Annemarie Donaker Weddings and Events, Bankcode, Lux Bodega, San Diego Magazine and Durham-Newton Legal Nurse Consulting.Over 200 of San Diego's finest guests will enjoy hosted tastings from 7pm-8:15pm from St Petersburg Vodka, Henebery Celebrated Whiskey, Ginja9 Sour Cherry Liquor, Tequila Fortaleza, Resident Brewing. Abnormal Beer Company, Koo Koo Liqueur and Wine and Champagne from Etchings Expressions. Guests also enjoy delicious food from the University Club, decadent desserts from Sprinkle Me Desserts, Village Mill Bakery and Get Fluffed Up Cotton Candy. There will also be a raffle and silent auction. Entertainment from El Watusi, DJ Scott Roberts, DJ Brandon Noel, David Shyde, Jason Whitmore on sax and percussion from House Gone Wild International. The special guest entertainment is San Diego's favorite Magician Nick Ivory.The highlight of the evening is a fashion Show featuring San Diego Designer Maceoo and staring San Diego's favorite men! Styling by Kotton Candico and Hortencia Manzano. Tickets are available online at http://www.ChampagneAndPurses.com It's All About the Kids® is a San Diego based 501c[3] nonprofit organization that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods. To invest in meals, volunteer and learn more, visit http://www.ItsAllAboutTheKids.org