Phenix Jet and Legacy Trust Form Strategic Alliance to Provide Unique Financial Options for Aircraft
Private Aircraft Acquisition, Ownership, and Operations have faced significant Challenges in the APAC Market But Now Strictly Confidential Financial Options Are Available with the Strategic Alliance Between Phenix Jet Hong Kong and Legacy Trust
"This is by far the most robust and sophisticated financial solution for clients in the region to come to market. As the client base matures and requires more intelligent management of their assets, Phenix Jet has invested the time and effort to create those solutions that are financially attractive and fully accepted by the authorities."
The alliance brings together a fully confidential ownership structure coupled with multi-national transaction capabilities across currency challenges.
Phenix Jet will lead the communications on this new service through their Hong Kong Headquarters. http://www.phenixjet.com
