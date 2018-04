Phenix Jet and Legacy Trust Form Strategic Alliance to Provide Unique Financial Options for Aircraft

Private Aircraft Acquisition, Ownership, and Operations have faced significant Challenges in the APAC Market But Now Strictly Confidential Financial Options Are Available with the Strategic Alliance Between Phenix Jet Hong Kong and Legacy Trust

-- Recent years in APAC, and particularly in The People's Republic of China, have been hard on investors and high-net-worth individuals trying to buy aircraft. Currency restrictions, taxation issues, and foreign ownership structures for aircraft registry top the list in combination. Phenix Jet and Legacy Trust, in strategic alliance, have developed ownership and financial instruments to overcome many of these issues. "This product has been in development for nearly three years and has taken significant efforts for creation and vetting from all relevant authorities"Phenix Jet Hong Kong CEO Andrew Svoboda stated."This is by far the most robust and sophisticated financial solution for clients in the region to come to market. As the client base matures and requires more intelligent management of their assets, Phenix Jet has invested the time and effort to create those solutions that are financially attractive and fully accepted by the authorities."The alliance brings together a fully confidential ownership structure coupled with multi-national transaction capabilities across currency challenges.Phenix Jet will lead the communications on this new service through their Hong Kong Headquarters. http://www.phenixjet.com