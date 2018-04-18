News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Submit URL announces affordable search engine directory
Filling the void created by the DMOZ & Yahoo Directory closures
These simple to use website directories allowed visitors and website search engines alike to research and locate businesses quickly and easily. In many ways, the directories played a major role in the evolution of Google and other search engines.
Small businesses benefitted from web directories in they provide an affordable way to market their business as well as provide valuable "Backlinks" to their website. Backlinks indicate to search engines like Google that a website is trustworthy, thus boosting their ranking in Google.
Submit URL has launched to provide this service once again, free of charge at this time. Visit www.submiturl.site to add your business listing today, free.
Submit URL is a service provided by Progress Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1998, Fort Myers, Florida based Progress Technologies, Inc. is one of the most experienced web, database and mobile application providers available to U.S. based small business.
If you would like more information about this topic, please email info@progresstechnologies.com
Media Contact
Progress Technologies, Inc.
info@progresstechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse