Submit URL announces affordable search engine directory

Filling the void created by the DMOZ & Yahoo Directory closures

Media Contact

Progress Technologies, Inc.

info@progresstechnologies.com Progress Technologies, Inc.

End

-- A huge void was created with the closures of the DMOZ and Yahoo Directory websites.These simple to use website directories allowed visitors and website search engines alike to research and locate businesses quickly and easily. In many ways, the directories played a major role in the evolution of Google and other search engines.Small businesses benefitted from web directories in they provide an affordable way to market their business as well as provide valuable "Backlinks" to their website. Backlinks indicate to search engines like Google that a website is trustworthy, thus boosting their ranking in Google.Submit URL has launched to provide this service once again, free of charge at this time. Visit www.submiturl.site to add your business listing today, free.If you would like more information about this topic, please email info@progresstechnologies.com