 
News By Tag
* Business Broker
* Transworld Business Advisors
* Sell Your Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Transaction Announcement - Dental Industry

Business Broker, Ross Haymes, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Dental Industry
 
 
A Trade in Dental with Transworld Business Advisors
A Trade in Dental with Transworld Business Advisors
DENVER - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a dental lab business traded hands with the aid and support of Ross Haymes.

"This listing represented an exciting opportunity for a new owner," says Ross Haymes, a Business Broker with Transworld. "The previous owner had made extensive investments in technology and the application of new materials to restorations. As a result, the lab is recognized as a leader in adopting new, more efficient and precise methods of production."

This business is a "boutique" dental lab that specializes in fixed implants, crowns and bridges. The owner had focused on a small corner of the Denver Metropolitan area while gaining experience with the new processes. Given the company's edge in technology, it has a lot of room for growth and expansion under the guidance of the new owner.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!

Contact
Marketing Manager
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share