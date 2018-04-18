News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Transaction Announcement - Dental Industry
Business Broker, Ross Haymes, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Dental Industry
"This listing represented an exciting opportunity for a new owner," says Ross Haymes, a Business Broker with Transworld. "The previous owner had made extensive investments in technology and the application of new materials to restorations. As a result, the lab is recognized as a leader in adopting new, more efficient and precise methods of production."
This business is a "boutique" dental lab that specializes in fixed implants, crowns and bridges. The owner had focused on a small corner of the Denver Metropolitan area while gaining experience with the new processes. Given the company's edge in technology, it has a lot of room for growth and expansion under the guidance of the new owner.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!
Contact
Marketing Manager
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse