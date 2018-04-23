News By Tag
Snapper Rock And Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation Partner For 15th Anniversary
Leading UPF50+ Swimwear Brand and Non-Profit Skin Cancer Awareness Group Celebrates Anniversaries for Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Snapper Rock offers sun-safe, fashion-forward styles for babies, kids, teens, and adults. Crafted from innovative UPF50+ fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays, Snapper Rock's range of styles include both long and short sleeve rash guards, swim leggings, sunsuits, one-pieces, board shorts, cover-ups, and hats. Exposure to damaging UV rays during childhood increases the risk for cancer later in life thus it is important for both parents and children to be educated on sun protection. The Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation strives to educate people on sun safety and risks of skin cancer for children through their three objectives: increase student knowledge of the risks of excessive ultraviolet exposure from both sunlight and indoor tanning, encourage children to practice SunAWARE behaviors, and reduce the incidence of skin cancer in every segment of our society. Snapper Rock has been Gold Sponsors for the Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation since 2013 and as they both celebrate their 15th anniversaries, spreading the awareness of sun safety during Skin Cancer Awareness Month comes at a vital time before the Summer season.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation to help educate families about sun safety," said Snapper Rock founder Liz Eglinton. "Our organizations were built on promoting a sun-safe lifestyle and creating awareness on the adverse effects of excessive sunlight exposure."
"As skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, the importance of teaching both parents and children about the harmful effects of the sun is crucial early on in life," said Maryellen Maguire-Eisen, founder of the Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation. "With the Snapper Rock collaboration, it helps us to promote the best ways for people to be conscious of their health while still being able to enjoy outdoor activities."
During the month of May for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Snapper Rock will be donating 5% of all online sales to the Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation. For all Snapper Rock kids' online purchases starting in May, customers will receive a complimentary limited edition children's flap hat with using the code FLAP at checkout. The flap hat will feature both Snapper Rock and Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation logos and "Celebrating 15 Years of Keeping Children Sun Safe" verbiage. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com. To learn more about the Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation, please visit www.melanomaprevention.org.
About Snapper Rock and SR
Launched in 2003, Liz Eglinton created Snapper Rock, a line of UPF50+ swimwear, to provide children with fun, fresh and functional gear while navigating the water. Originally designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, Snapper Rock leads the industry with its Earnies Best Swimwear award-winning UV protective swimwear for kids. In 2016, Snapper Rock ventured into the adult category with SR and now provides protection for the entire family. With its lightweight and breathable fabric technology and latest designs and colors, Snapper Rock and SR ensures that families worldwide will be free to enjoy the beach without getting sunburned and compromising on style. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com and for more information on SR, please visit www.srswim.com.
About Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation
Children's Melanoma Prevention Foundation (CMPF) is a non-profit educational foundation that aims to educate children and the people who care for them about skin cancer prevention and to advocate for laws that protect children from developing skin cancer. They have provided their SunAWARE For Life Program, free of charge, to over one million children and adults as well as successfully advocated for an indoor tanning ban for minors. The organization's motto is "preventing skin cancer, one child at a time through education and advocacy." For more information, see www.melanomaprevention.org.
Media Contact
Erika Yanez
eyanez@startrco.com
Page Updated Last on: Apr 23, 2018