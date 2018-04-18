Transaction Announcement - Pack & Ship

Business Broker, Chris Warfel, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Pack and Ship Industry

Pack & Ship Trade with Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local pack and ship business traded hands with the support of Chris Warfel."Part of working as a Business Broker is the opportunity to support small businesses in Colorado through transactions and education," says Chris Warfel, a Business Broker with Transworld. "When the chance to work with an owner and their company, that also serves local small businesses arose, I was really excited to help connect them with a buyer!"This pack and ship company helps make global shipping accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses that, generally, are left to rely on giant shipping companies whose services can be very expensive. This shipping franchise helps small- and mid-sized businesses get the same prices and customer support from carriers that are often reserved for fortune 1000 companies. Established in 1999 this franchise's business model has been highly successful and the new owner is excited to become part of the operation and to continue to bring affordable services to its customers.Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!