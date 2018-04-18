News By Tag
Author Laura Daleo And Story Bound Publishing Release New Dark Vampire Fantasy The Vampire Within
Author Laura Daleo and Story Bound Publishing are pleased to announce the release of her new dark vampire fantasy, The Vampire Within. This is the third book in her Immortal Kiss Series. Book one is Immortal Kiss (ISBN: 978-0997846126 ) and book two is Bound By Blood (ISBN: 978-0997846140)
Brandon Cass is not your average teenager. He has a taste for blood—human blood. For sixteen years, he stumbled through life without a hitch until the enigmatic aroma of blood awakened something dark within him. Visions of a beautiful young woman with chocolate brown hair and ocean blue eyes haunt his mind, yet her identity is a puzzling mystery.
His hunger for blood strengthens, and the cravings become too powerful to control. No one is safe, not even his family. To safeguard all he once found dear, Brandon sets out on a quest for answers. In an unfamiliar city, he comes face-to-face with the beautiful young woman, confronts the dark force which controls him, and learns what he must endure to reclaim his soul.
The Vampire Within is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
The Vampire Within
Immortal Kiss Series, Book Three
By Laura Daleo
Publisher: Story Bound Publishing
Published: March 2018
ISBN: 978-0997846164 (pb)
ISBN: 978-0997846171 (ebook)
ASIN: B07BFJMFNQ
Pages: 242
Genre: Dark Vampire Fantasy
About The Author:
Laura Daleo was born and raised in San Diego, California where she majored in Fine Arts at Mesa College. She is best known for her love of animals and shares her home with three humorous Basset Hounds, Stuart, Morgan, and Dexter, her toughest critics. Laura has held positions in several industries, Restaurant, Telecom, Biotech, Research, and Retail. Throughout Laura's professional career, she furthered her writing skills by taking courses and by joining writer's critique groups and Writers Digest. She is now the owner of Story Bound Publishing, a fresh voice in the supernatural realm of ebooks and traditional print, committed to publishing unearthly tales of Aliens, Angels, Demons, Fairies, Ghosts, Shifters, Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, Zombies and all other creatures that go bump in the night.
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.lauradaleobooks.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/
https://www.kobo.com/
https://www.indiebound.org/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
