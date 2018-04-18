Transaction Announcement - BBQ Restaurant

Business Broker, Matt Prescott, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Restaurant Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a barbeque restaurant traded hands with the support of Business Broker, Matt Prescott, on the sell side, and Patrick Bombardiere on the buy side."Barbecue restaurants seem to be having a moment in Colorado, so I was excited to get on board with this listing and find the right professional to take over," says Matt Prescott, a Business Broker with Transworld. "A colleague of mine was able to connect me with just such a buyer and we were able to cobroke a great transaction for this business."An established BBQ brand, on a great growth trajectory, located just South of the Denver Metro Area, sold recently. This BBQ restaurant offers multiple revenue streams for the owner and high quality products to its customers. The new owner is ready to continue the restaurants high level of customer service by bringing quality BBQ to the neighborhood!Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!