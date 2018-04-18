News By Tag
Sixth Annual WILD Summit Hits Colorado Thursday April 26th, 2018
WILD brings together prominent business leaders for women's forum on workplace leadership empowerment
Consider the facts:
• Women who work full time earn about 79 cents for every dollar earned by men.
• Women remain underrepresented at every level in corporate America.
• One in five C-suite leaders is a woman, and fewer than one in 30 is a woman of color.
WILD attendees include business leaders, students, and women looking for connections and role models within the business community.
The theme of this year's WILD Summit is breakthrough and the full day of programming reflects this important topic. An impressive line-up of keynote speakers and panelists will present on breaking molds, shattering ceilings, and challenging gender status-quo in order to create brighter futures for women in business.
Program highlights include a keynote presentation from Vernice "Flygirl" Armour (http://vernicearmour.com/
This year's WILD summit includes the first-ever Showcase, an hour of mingling and drinks featuring over 30 Colorado-based organizations that are "for women or by women". Participating companies include InspiringApps, Farm & Oven, Weecycle, and many more. WILD's showcase will be a great way for local companies and entrepreneurs to discover and connect with each other.
To learn more and to register, please visit www.wildsummit.org. Tickets to the WILD Summit are anticipated to sell out.
About the WILD Summit:
The WILD Summit is an annual event of The Women's Council, in partnership with The Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. The mission of The WILD Summit is to provide a professional forum for women who want to learn and share; inspire and be inspired. Its objective is to increase the visibility and accessibility of successful WILD women in the community to students and each other. It offers a venue for the presentation and sharing of relevant topics that are provocative and engaging to WILD women across university majors, industries, and functional roles. It engages a broad audience of WILD women who fit in every place along the continuum of age and experience – bringing together those who are seeking knowledge and those with a desire to share and give back.
About the Women's Council:
The Women's Council is a membership group of professional women who serve the efforts of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado (CU). The purpose of the Women's Council is to support the mission of CU's Leeds School of Business by providing access and connection for students to successful women business leaders who will provide their support and expertise and nourish both students and other women in our community to live up to their potential as entrepreneurs and leaders in business.
Contact
SMAK Strategies
Maria Hennessey
***@smakstrategies.com
End
