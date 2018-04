19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival To Showcase An Exclusive Screening Of Korean Cinema

Festival Will Spotlight the Highly Acclaimed Korean Film, 'A Day (Ha-roo)' Followed by Pacific Rim Showcase Celebration

-- On Monday, April 30,2018, the 19Annual Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales will showcase its Korean Spotlight, an evening celebration of Korean cinema and culture. The event will feature the highly anticipated film,followed by a festivecenters on a renowned surgeon () that finds himself in a darker-esque situation-- reliving the traumatic day of his daughter's traffic accident over and over again. He attempts to save his daughter's life, and encounters another man that is in the same predicament as he is. Together, they must figure out what brought them together in order to save the lives of their loved ones."The Festival continues a proud tradition of presenting the very best in Korean Cinema. We are excited to screena must-see film for 2018," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival.The Korean Spotlight film will screen on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:45 pm at1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Following the screening the Festival will host its annualat 9:30 pm at(1875 Newport Blvd B245 Costa Mesa, CA 92627).The evening will feature hosted bar by, signature tastings by top Orange County restaurants, multiple DJs and live entertainment.The 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival Korean Spotlight is presented byand supported by,Admission to theFilm and theis $45.Post-screening party Only is $25.00/ Film screening Only is $20.00.The minimum age for attendees is 21 years old.For ticket information and updates visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. The 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs April 26 - May 3 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales, is sponsored in part by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Karma Automotive, Fashion Island, Compass Real Estate and the City of Newport Beach.www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com###Cory RansomQuartararo & Associates (Q&A)Cory@QandAMarketing(818) 497-7750Name: Sophia NooryEmail: korean.spotlight@newportbeachfilmfest.comPhone: 408-705-6688Please email for a discount code.Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-Z-Mw4dkA0