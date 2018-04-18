News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival To Showcase An Exclusive Screening Of Korean Cinema
Festival Will Spotlight the Highly Acclaimed Korean Film, 'A Day (Ha-roo)' Followed by Pacific Rim Showcase Celebration
A Day (Ha-roo) centers on a renowned surgeon (Kim Myung-min) that finds himself in a darker Groundhog Day-esque situation-- reliving the traumatic day of his daughter's traffic accident over and over again. He attempts to save his daughter's life, and encounters another man that is in the same predicament as he is. Together, they must figure out what brought them together in order to save the lives of their loved ones.
"The Festival continues a proud tradition of presenting the very best in Korean Cinema. We are excited to screen A Day (Ha-roo), a must-see film for 2018," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival.
The Korean Spotlight film will screen on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 7:45 pm at The Triangle (1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Following the screening the Festival will host its annual Pacific Rim Showcase Celebration at 9:30 pm at Time Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd B245 Costa Mesa, CA 92627).
The evening will feature hosted bar by Tito's Vodka, signature tastings by top Orange County restaurants, multiple DJs and live entertainment.
The 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival Korean Spotlight is presented by The Source and supported by, University of California, Irvine - Korean American Alumni, Korean American Cultural Center - EXCHANGE and Asian Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).
Admission to the Korean Spotlight Film and the Pacific Rim Gala is $45.
Post-screening party Only is $25.00/ Film screening Only is $20.00.
The minimum age for attendees is 21 years old.
For ticket information and updates visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com
About The Newport Beach Film Festival
Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. The 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs April 26 - May 3 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales, is sponsored in part by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Karma Automotive, Fashion Island, Compass Real Estate and the City of Newport Beach.
www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com
###
Festival Contact
Cory Ransom
Quartararo & Associates (Q&A)
Cory@QandAMarketing
(818) 497-7750
Korean Spotlight Event Contact:
Name: Sophia Noory
Email: korean.spotlight@
Phone: 408-705-6688
Please email for a discount code.
https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Newport Beach Film Festival
***@newportbeachfilmfest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse