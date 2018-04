Hillside Terrace Presents Softball Tournament Event Benefiting Alzheimer's

Register today for Hillside Terrace's softball tournament event benefiting those facing Alzheimer's.

-- Hillside Terrace Retirement Community presents "Striking Out Alzheimer's,"a Softball Tournament event on Saturday, June 9This tournament will honor the strength, passion and endurance of those facing Alzheimer's disease. From sunrise to sunset, Hillside Terrace's team will complete an activity of their choosing to raise awareness and funds for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.To enter a softball team for the tournament, please donate $250 to Hillside's team page "Striking Out Alzheimer's"with your team name. The tournament will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park on 2150 Jackson Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103 on Field 1 and Field 4 starting at 9am. The championship game will be held at 7pm.The deadline for team entries is Thursday, June 7th. The bracket drawing will be held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ann Arbor with a manager meeting on Friday, June 8th at 7pm.To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/ 2qjAEjG :Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned Retirement Communitythat focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for http://hillsideterrace.net/ ), and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.