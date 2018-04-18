 
News By Tag
* memory care Ann Arbor
* respite care Ann Arbor
* Retirement Community Ann Arbor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Hillside Terrace Presents Softball Tournament Event Benefiting Alzheimer's

Register today for Hillside Terrace's softball tournament event benefiting those facing Alzheimer's.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Hillside Terrace Retirement Community presents "Striking Out Alzheimer's," a Softball Tournament event on Saturday, June 9th.

This tournament will honor the strength, passion and endurance of those facing Alzheimer's disease. From sunrise to sunset, Hillside Terrace's team will complete an activity of their choosing to raise awareness and funds for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

To enter a softball team for the tournament, please donate $250 to Hillside's team page "Striking Out Alzheimer's" with your team name. The tournament will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park on 2150 Jackson Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103 on Field 1 and Field 4 starting at 9am. The championship game will be held at 7pm.

The deadline for team entries is Thursday, June 7th. The bracket drawing will be held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ann Arbor with a manager meeting on Friday, June 8th at 7pm.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2qjAEjG

About Hillside Terrace:Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned Retirement Communitythat focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for memory care in Ann Arbor (http://hillsideterrace.net/), and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.

Contact
Trey Litz
***@hillsideterrace.net
End
Source:Hillside Terrace
Email:***@hillsideterrace.net
Tags:memory care Ann Arbor, respite care Ann Arbor, Retirement Community Ann Arbor
Industry:Health
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEO Ann Arbor News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share