Hillside Terrace Presents Softball Tournament Event Benefiting Alzheimer's
Register today for Hillside Terrace's softball tournament event benefiting those facing Alzheimer's.
This tournament will honor the strength, passion and endurance of those facing Alzheimer's disease. From sunrise to sunset, Hillside Terrace's team will complete an activity of their choosing to raise awareness and funds for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.
To enter a softball team for the tournament, please donate $250 to Hillside's team page "Striking Out Alzheimer's"
The deadline for team entries is Thursday, June 7th. The bracket drawing will be held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ann Arbor with a manager meeting on Friday, June 8th at 7pm.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/
About Hillside Terrace:Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned Retirement Communitythat focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for memory care in Ann Arbor (http://hillsideterrace.net/
Trey Litz
***@hillsideterrace.net
