O'Brien Insurance Agency In New Milford Expands To Open Second Office In New Fairfield
The owners of the well-respected and long-standing O'Brien Insurance Agency in New Milford, Conn., Chris and Amy O'Brien, have expanded their business to open a second office in New Fairfield, Conn.
"While our flagship office at 108 Kent Road/Route 7 in New Milford has very successfully served our clients for over 17 years, we opened a second office at #88 on Route 37 in New Fairfield to extend our services and variety of insurance products to an area we believe will benefit from an independent insurance agency. Our intentions are to bring to the New Fairfield community the same high level of commitment and professionalism our staff has always provided for our clients," explained O'Brien.
The two O'Brien Insurance Agency, LLC offices offer coverage plans from a broad variety of national carriers for auto, home, life, health, and commercial. "As an independent agency," O'Brien explained, "our team can provide individuals, families, homeowners and business owners with a selection of options from different carriers that will best meet their various insurance coverage needs."
The expansion to a second office in New Fairfield was due to O'Brien's observation that there has not been an active insurance agency in the community for many years.
"My wife Amy and I have family in New Fairfield, so I became aware there is currently no active insurance agency in this upscale, tight-knit community. One of our top agents, Brian Peet, has been a resident of New Fairfield his entire life, so he also helped our agency recognize the need within this community for an agency to fulfill the insurance needs of residents and business owners alike."
Licensed in Connecticut, New York, California, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey and other states, the O'Brien Insurance Agency has many clients who began their auto, home, life, health, or business insurance coverage with the original New Milford-based O'Brien Insurance Agency. When those individuals, families, and businesses, moved to other states, they have continued to seek the guidance and insurance products offered by the popular agency.
Christopher O'Brien has been in the insurance industry for 24 years. Having grown up in nearby Brewster, New York, he began his career as an agent in 1994 while working with one of the nation's largest life insurance companies. "A family member who was also in the insurance industry," explained O'Brien, "asked me at that time if I would help him in his office because his partner was battling Melanoma cancer.
"This was a very difficult decision for me because it was a conflict of interest for the company I worked with and could potentially significantly jeopardize my career. However, because this person needed my help, I chose, regardless of the ramifications, to assist my relative. To this day, I am forever grateful to Gary Adams, the owner of that agency, who I stepped in to help and sadly he succumbed to the terrible disease in 1999."
O'Brien expressed that he will, "Forever be grateful to Gary Adams for showing me qualities of character and professionalism that have brought me to the success of my business for the past 17 years, and now our expansion to New Fairfield. Fortunately for me, I fully understand and appreciate that the career path in the insurance industry that I chose has been due to my time working with Gary.
"Very early in my career while with Gary Adams' agency I consistently witnessed his unfailing commitment and dedication to his clients. His devotion taught me many personal and professional qualities that I strive to exemplify in all that I do day-after-day, year-after-year."
"Every year, the O'Brien Insurance Agency collaborates with all the insurance carriers we represent to ensure that we are offering products and services that are best for our clients. As an independent insurance agency, we represent multiple insurance companies. This allows our staff to customize coverage programs that suit each and every one of our clients' individual and unique needs."
The O'Brien Insurance Agency, LLC is located in the rear lower level of 88 CT 37 in New Fairfield and at 108 Kent Road in New Milford. The New Fairfield agency can be reached at 203-456-8075, and the New Milford agency at 860-350-5505, toll-free 1-866-676-8288, and by fax to 860-354-2252. Both agencies are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached via email at info@obrieninsurance.com.
O'Brien Insurance Agency, LLC
cobrien@obrieninsurance.com
203-456-8075
