Edmond Santa Fe High School String Quartet to join the pros
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Oklahoma City show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Santa Fe senior Jessica Fan, juniors Eleni Tsaras and Taylor Dashney and sophomore Olivia Hansen will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
The quartet members have consistently received Superior ratings at Oklahoma State Solo and Ensemble festivals. Members also perform with prestigious area ensembles, including the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra, the All-State Orchestra, and the North Central Honors Orchestra.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Santa Fe Orchestra Director Christy Fine looking for a talented ensemble that could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour. The quartet's enthusiasm to perform led them to continue preparing for the show during the recent teacher walkout.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Jessica Fan and Eleni Tsaras are the quartet's biggest Beatles fans.
"I grew up listening to The Beatles. It's a tie between 'Eleanor Rigby' and 'A Day In The Life' for my favorite song," said Eleni. "I'm excited we get to play both of these songs at the Beatles vs. Stones show."
Jessica's favorite Fab Four tune is "Hey Jude."
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs on May 15 at 8:00 pm at the Tower Theatre. Tickets are $25 - $65 and may be purchased by phone at 405.708.6937 at the theatre box office or online at www.towertheatreokc.com.Tickets are for sale at Citizens Bank of Edmond 1 East 1st St., Edmond, OK 73034 (https://maps.google.com/?
And here is some additional information about the Santa Fe High School String Quartet:
Eleni Tsaras, 17, has been playing the violin for six years. Growing up around music encouraged her to join orchestra. She has competed in several solo and ensemble festivals, receiving Superior ratings.
"There's something really cool about being able to come together with so many diverse people to play one piece and still make it sound so beautiful," said Eleni, "That's why I love the orchestra experience."
In addition to her high school studies, Eleni attends the Biosciences and Medicine Academy at Francis Tuttle Technology Center, which prepares high school students for high-end medical careers.
Taylor Dashney, 17, has been playing the violin for six years. She competes in solo and ensemble festivals with Santa Fe's Symphony Orchestra.
"The range of the violin is so unique," said Taylor. "I decided to play violin because of the instrument's high sounds."
When she is not playing violin, you can find Taylor playing soccer or volunteering with her church.
Taylor plans to study nursing after she graduates from SFHS.
Olivia Hanson,16, has been playing viola for four and a half years.
"I'm happy I made the decision to join orchestra because we are all just one big happy family who relate to each other through music."
Olivia is Santa Fe's Junior Pom Captain and a member of National Honors Society.
She plans to go to the University of Oklahoma to study Physical Therapy.
Jessica Fan, 18, has been playing cello for seven years. She sees it as a good way to release academic and extracurricular stress. Jessica is a member of the All-State Orchestra, the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra and is the principal cellist at North Central Honors Orchestra.
She is President of National Honors Society, Asian Cultural Club President, senior class Treasurer and Valedictorian of her class. She plays varsity tennis at SFHS and enjoys volunteering at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Jessica plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles to major in Pre-med Biology.
