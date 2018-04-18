Black Diamond Public Relations Firm Announces New Client: Annie Rost

Black Diamond Public Relations Firm, a full-scale entertainment PR firm, today announced it has been named publicist and radio promoter of record for Annie Rost.

-- With her incredibly welcoming voice and friendly demeanor, Annie Rost is the perfect embodiment of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY!Annie picked up a guitar at the age of 12, and taught herself how to play so that she could share her love of music with others. Her journey, this far, has helped her develop and shape a musical, and artistic, flair all her own. She doesn't fit into any one genre, instead, she has a little something for everyone.Annie says her latest album "Wild Heart" brings out the, wild heart in her, and a surge of electricity into the instruments. "I've been blessed by family, friends, community, musicians, songwriters, producers, who tell me to just be Annie"!Annie explains that her music is her way of communicating, transitioning from one stage of her life to another, and remembering the past. It's her way of communicating her soul and spirit, and a way to cleanse her own heart. Her ultimate desire is for her music to touch the lives of others and bring out these emotions in them, too.Annie Rost Music and Black Diamond PR Firm are proud to announce their partnership for the launch of Annie Rost's new single "Southern Hospitality", which will be hitting Texas Music Charts in May. Annie Rost recently selected Black Diamond's Music Division to head up the introduction of the single to Texas Radio and to promote the album across the state. "I am so excited that Annie has teamed up with us here at Black Diamond. Annie brings her traditional style of country music to Texas radio. Be looking for it, this is one single you are gonna want on your station! "remarked Dave "Super Dave" Millsap, Black Diamond's in-house radio promoter.Black Diamond PR prides itself on a superior knowledge of publicity, public relations, and advertising in all fields of entertainment and business. Black Diamond Public Relations Firm advises and counsels with relation to the proper format for presentation of represented clientele. Black Diamond PR is responsible for the determination, proper style, mood, setting, business, and characterization in keeping with the talent's overall image as publicity value is concerned. The Firm, celebrating its eleventh year in business, is known for its reputation and business ethics, as well as an incredibly diversified portfolio of talented and creative clients.