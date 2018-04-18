 
Industry News





Superior Heating & Cooling Management named Mitsubishi Diamond Dealer

Superior Heating and Cooling Management, Inc of Oldsmar, Florida
 
 
Tampa Bay's Choice for Air Conditioning Replacement,Repairs & Service
OLDSMAR, Fla. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- When you go with a Diamond Dealer, you'll always get amazing products, first-class customer service, state-of-the-art products and a superior skill set. By achieving an outstanding level of training, expertise and customer satisfaction, Diamond Dealers are preferred by homeowners for providing the best sales, installation and service in the industry.

You can count on the highest levels of professionalism in the HVAC industry and unsurpassed technical expertise. Education takes place at every level of service from new product sales to follow-up customer care.

Our installation, repair and maintenance specialists are all accredited to the highest possible levels. Diamond Dealers are extensively trained to correctly size and install every ductless system, there's no guesswork involved. All the work is performed according to strict industry guidelines and conforms to Superior Cooling & Heating Management's high standards of excellence.

Superior Heating and Cooling Management, Inc

Recognized as the leader in residential Air Conditioning and Heating Company in Tampa Bay, Superior Heating and Cooling has been installing and servicing heating and cooling systems for residential customers throughout central and southwest Florida for over 25 years. Family owned and operated, they are BBB accredited and A+ rated. To learn more call 813-918-6925
https://www.Superiorheatingandcooling.com

Source:Superior Heating and Cooling Management, Inc
Email:***@superiorheatingandcooling.com
