Local Celebrity Announced as EmCee at Mistaken Identity Gala
First Annual Community Gala Set to Raise Funds, Awareness for Children of the Incarcerated
Event organizers are pleased to announce that news affiliate NBC4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief, Ms. Tracee Wilkins will perform as the event's Mistress of Ceremonies.
Ms. Wilkins covers county government, economic development, education, crime and human interest. Her reporting style and news stories impact the lives of Prince George's residents and the region.
Active in the community, Tracee has received awards for her philanthropic work and is an active member in the National Association of Black Journalists. She's News4's top steward for anchors and reporters and serves on regional and national boards for the SAG-AFTRA Union.
"Tracee is the perfect addition to our event," said Mistaken Identity Founder, Sheri Green. "Her dedication to community causes and activism mirrors my organization's drive and commitment to raise money and awareness for low income residents and children of incarcerated parents," said Green.
Purchase tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About the Gala:
This year's event will be a formal ball and attended by several local and political high-profile guests such as Aisha Braveboy and Krystal Oriadha.
The Gala will feature a seated dinner, raffles, silent auctions, and music.
We will also be honoring the lives and efforts of the community members we serve as well as those who support our mission with the: Founders Award; Community Inspiration Award; Outstanding Volunteer Award; Outstanding Philanthropist or Philanthropist Group; and the Reliford T. "Buddy" Byrd Scholarship Award.
For more information, visit www.mistakenid.org.
