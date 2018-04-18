 
News By Tag
* Community
* Incarceration
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lanham
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Local Celebrity Announced as EmCee at Mistaken Identity Gala

First Annual Community Gala Set to Raise Funds, Awareness for Children of the Incarcerated
 
 
NBC4's Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins will MC the Mistaken Identity Gala, May 19th
NBC4's Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins will MC the Mistaken Identity Gala, May 19th
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Community
* Incarceration
* Non-profit

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Lanham - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Events

LANHAM, Md. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Mistaken Identity, a non-profit organization that supports low-income individuals and children of incarcerated parents, announces its first annual community gala. The fund-raising event will held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 9100 Basil Court, Largo, Maryland.

Event organizers are pleased to announce that news affiliate NBC4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief, Ms. Tracee Wilkins will perform as the event's Mistress of Ceremonies.

Ms. Wilkins covers county government, economic development, education, crime and human interest. Her reporting style and news stories impact the lives of Prince George's residents and the region.

Active in the community, Tracee has received awards for her philanthropic work and is an active member in the National Association of Black Journalists. She's News4's top steward for anchors and reporters and serves on regional and national boards for the SAG-AFTRA Union.

"Tracee is the perfect addition to our event," said Mistaken Identity Founder, Sheri Green. "Her dedication to community causes and activism mirrors my organization's drive and commitment to raise money and awareness for low income residents and children of incarcerated parents," said Green.

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mistaken-identity-community-...

About the Gala:

This year's event will be a formal ball and attended by several local and political high-profile guests such as Aisha Braveboy and Krystal Oriadha.

The Gala will feature a seated dinner, raffles, silent auctions, and music.

We will also be honoring the lives and efforts of the community members we serve as well as those who support our mission with the: Founders Award; Community Inspiration Award; Outstanding Volunteer Award; Outstanding Philanthropist or Philanthropist Group; and the Reliford T. "Buddy" Byrd Scholarship Award.

For more information, visit www.mistakenid.org.

Contact
Troop Public Relations
***@trooppr.com
End
Source:Mistaken Identity
Email:***@trooppr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Troop Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share