April 2018
Shorts at High Noon Program Returns in May

Shorts at High Noon, a program produced by the Beaufort Film Society will return in May. Screenings to be held during the months of May and June at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, SC.
 
 
BEAUFORT, S.C. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Shorts at High Noon, the very successful short film program produced by the Beaufort Film Society, will return in May.  "We're very pleased to announce the return of our short film program that was so successful last fall. In partnership with the Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL) in Beaufort, SC, screenings will commence on May 2 at the TCL Auditorium." stated Ron Tucker, President of the Beaufort Film Society.

The Beaufort Film Society presents films from its vast collection of short films, student films and animation films. The collection consists of submissions to the Beaufort International Film Festival over the last twelve years, from 2007 to present and contains everything from audience favorites to category winners.

The film program consists usually of at least one short, one animation and one student film. The weekly program is always one hour long, so each film had to be chosen carefully for time limits as well as content.

All screenings will take place at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 921 Ribaut Road, Building 12/Auditorium, Beaufort, SC from noon to 1:00 pm each Wednesday in May and June. (Exception: No screening May 9th).  Arrive early as check in time will be 11:30am. Admission is FREE.

For more information about Shorts at High Noon or the Beaufort International Film Festival please visit beaufortfilmfestival.com. All Press Inquiries contact Ron Tucker at beaufortfilm@gmail.com.

The Beaufort Film Society (BFS) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry

Media Contact
Ron Tucker
***@gmail.com
843-522-3196
