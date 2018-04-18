Southern Ocean Chamber's Wedding Road Show Makes 10th Year A Charm

A celebration for all those who are planning to celebrate, over 70 Southern Ocean County Chamber members hosted 566 attendees at the April 22 party planning tour which spanned Long Beach Island.

-- Decision makers and attendees arrived from across the country to be part of Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce 10th Annual Wedding Road Show and Party Planning Tour this past Sunday. The event has been the cornerstone of marketing the Long Beach Island region as a destination for weddings and milestone occasions since its inception in 2008. The highest pre registration rate in the event history led to the largest amount guests in attendance, 180 checked in Decision Makers with 386 in their entourage. The total number of 566 people met, toured and did business directly with chamber members in the course of the six hour event.Decision makers came from across the state from cities such as Hoboken, Morristown, West Caldwell, Cherry Hill, and Riverside. Cities out of state were well represented with attendees coming from Yardley and Easton Pennsylvania, Port Jervis, Staten Island, Brooklyn and NYC, Washington DC, Granby CT, Wilmington, DE, Providence, RI , Youngsville NC, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL to name a few. All decision makers were able to participate to win the Grand Prize, which consisted of an overnight package for a luxury stay at The Mainland, broadway tickets to Summer, Chowderfest tickets and champagne. The Prize winner will be announced on the Southern Ocean Chamber and LBI Wedding Road Show social platforms before Friday April 27 2018.The Southern Ocean County Chamber thanks all who attended and to its members who supported the event by displaying and participating on April 22 including : Vendor Showcases host locations Brant Beach Yacht Club, Daymark, Parker's Garage, Surf City Hotel, Surf City Yacht Club and SeaShell Resort & Beach Club. Each venue held a variety of different party professionals. Southern Ocean members included: 18 Mile Productions, A Sweet Memory, Ann Coen Photography, Artifacts and Company, Beach House Spa, Bella Donna, Bleu Salon, Bogarth Wedding Planner, Buckalews, Charles Gravener Photographer, Country Kettle Fudge, Crisp Designs on Paper, Dan Mueller DJ, Drifting Sands, Enchanted Celebrations, Gina Ritacco Makeup, Island Guest House, Island Party Station, Jersey Shore Air Adventures, Jessica Erb Photography, Just Bragging Salon, Kate & Ally's Catering, Anita Morris from Keller Williams, A Little Bite of Italy, Leanna Photography, Lily of the Valley, Long Stems, Mer-made Photography, Monte Entertainment, Morgan Sayre from State Farm Insurance, Murphy's Market, Nightlife Entertainment, On Point Wedding & Event Co, Perlmutter Florist, Portraits by the Bay, Pretty Please Bridal, Priceless Photo Video, Pyour Core, Reverend Joe Mangino, Rose Garden Florist, Rustic Drift, Sea Spray Motel, Seaside Ceremonies, Sheena Lynn Photography, ShooBoo Shuttle, Side Door Donuts, South End Surf & Paddle, Spray Beach Chapel, Sunny Raes, Surflight Theatre, Sweet Melissa, Tea Party to Go, Touch of Elegance Catering, Two Giants Photography, Wanderlove Press and Weichert Realtors in Ship Bottom.Tour Only locations consisted of The Arlington, Carmen's Unique Beach Cuisine, Daddy O, The Gables, The Plantation, Tucker's Tavern and LBI Historic Museum. These venues were open for attendees to stop by, learn more information and take tours. Southern Ocean Chamber would also like to thank ongoing support from the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism as well as media sponsors including NJ Wedding.com, Elegant Bridal, Celebrations Guide ,Wedding Set Go, The Knot and B98.5 FM . To find out more about the 104 year strong regional business organization, go to their website www.visitLBIregion.com, follow on facebook and instagram @southernoceanchamber and @LBIregion