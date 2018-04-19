 
Joshua's Heart of Boca Raton Served 101 of Delray Beach's Under-served for Global Youth Service Day

Poverty has never been a crime, but hunger is unacceptable at any level. Joshua's Heart Foundation's Boca Raton Chapter takes up the challenge to end hunger in Palm Beach by serving some of the county's neediest citizens, led by Colin Wanless.
 
 
2018 Global Youth Service Day - Delray Beach, Florida
2018 Global Youth Service Day - Delray Beach, Florida
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- In its third-year of operation, the Palm Beach chapter of Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF), located in Boca Raton, made a huge impact for their Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) Project.  The young volunteers gathered bountiful amounts of food items, toys, books, clothing and other personal items that were distributed to families in the Delray Beach community served by Delray Full Service School – Adult Education Center. Chapter President, Colin Wanless, his Elves (JHF Volunteers), Junior Advisory Board Members and their families distributed groceries, which included but was not limited to fresh produce like celery, corn, lettuce, potatoes,string beans and more, fresh fruits, canned goods, shelf milk, peanut butter, personal items and much more to 101 pre-selected
families for their GYSD initiative, on Saturday, April 21st.

JHF is honored and humbled by the hard work and support given by Principal, Brian Killeen of the Adult Education School in Delray Beach and Ms. Barbara Haider of One Love-One Community Foundation, Inc in helping to organize and serve families at this 2018 GYSD event. The distribution served a community in one of Palm Beach County's under-served neighborhoods. Colin, his mom, the parents and the volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the recipients were well served. These young leaders of tomorrow really inspire the adults who support them and believe that giving back is a matter of social responsibility and pure soul inspiration. The more they make a difference, the more they want to do.

"Having Colin run our Boca Raton chapter has been a huge boost for awareness and education about hunger and poverty in Palm Beach County.  He's worked hard to get the word out about our mission, I am confident he will continue to make a difference through the events and distributions he has planned for the county," said Joshua Williams, JHF's President and Chief Changemaker.

This weekend's distribution, was part of the YSA, (Youth Service America's) initiative to celebrate the contributions that children and youth make globally 365 days a year. Recipients arrived on time and supported each other as they lined up to receive their provisions. JHF-Boca Raton was able to distribute 468 personal items, 17 packs of flowers, 105 toys, 84 books, 230 pounds of clothes and 4,152 pounds of food, resulting in some very happy families.

"We started preparing for our GYSD initiative months ago to make Saturday's event a success," said Colin, "Saturday's recipients were so appreciative, they will put the groceries and other items to good use," he continued. "Being a member of Joshua's Heart has empowered me to lead my peers on a journey that will ultimately make them better adults by being caring members who help their communities in times of great need," concluded Wanless.

Hunger is a prevalent problem in too many South Florida communities. With 1 in every 4 children going hungry daily in the USA, having Joshua's Heart making strides to alleviate the problem is a welcome option in the fight against hunger. Companies like Fresh Point, Fresh Market, YSA, Marshalls, Florida Blue and First Care Home Services take their efforts very seriously and support the organization in their philanthropic endeavors. Other supporters include Volkar Farm, Pine Crest School, St. Andrews School and St. Paul Lutheran School.

#JHF #JHFBocaRaton #GYSD2018 #nationalvolunteerweek #nvw #GYSD #volunteer #EndHungerNow #EndPoverty #youthservice #youthdriven #JoshuasHeartFoundation #JoshuasHeart

85% of low-income families want to make healthy meals at home for their kids, but only 50% are able to do so most nights a week – 2016 Fact sheet on hunger in America by No Kid Hungry

Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) was founded 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit youth run organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org

