Ekam Yogashala Introduces its Scholarship Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh India
A special scholarship yoga teacher training in Rishikesh from 9th July to 3rd August is coming your way from Ekam Yogashala! Know more about the program.
The mind behind this idea stated, "We are always looking to bring the best of yoga to our students. We have four incredible teachers who are working hard to enlighten others on why yoga can make their life better in many ways. Our scholarship yoga teacher training in Rishikesh is for students who due to finances cannot make it for the program. We want to be able to cover the fees and study material for the training. We are driven by the idea of spreading happiness, love and the power of yoga all around the country. All you need to do is pay special scholarship fees of $800 and you can opt for your yoga teacher training without any hassles. The soonest you can take this course is in July from the 9th till the 3rd of August. Don't let financial problems make you miss such opportunities!
You can learn from expert teachers, enjoy the views of Rishikesh, stay in a comfortable and fantastic hotel and learn about healthy Ayurvedic food during your program. If you love yoga and want to learn it in a true way, start today!
About the company: - Ekam Yogashala is a school of yoga that is internationally acclaimed. The learning center is made for students who wish to take teacher training programs to learn the purest and traditional forms of yoga. With excellent knowledge and a particular Ayurvedic diet, you will learn aspects of yoga that you never knew about. Get more details visit: :https://www.ekamyogashala.com/
