 
News By Tag
* Yoga Scholarship 2018
* Free Yoga Teacher Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rishikesh
  Uttarakhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Ekam Yogashala Introduces its Scholarship Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh India

A special scholarship yoga teacher training in Rishikesh from 9th July to 3rd August is coming your way from Ekam Yogashala! Know more about the program.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yoga Scholarship 2018
Free Yoga Teacher Training

Industry:
Health

Location:
Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India

Subject:
Services

RISHIKESH, India - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Yoga is not just a way to exercise your body, but an artistic method to train your mind, body, and soul to be happy. You will get all the peace you want with just 10 minutes of yoga on a regular basis which is what we need in this stressful world. Ekam Yogashala is a medium that is currently offering an outstanding scholarship for yoga teacher training in the beautiful Rishikesh from the 9th July till the 3rd August to all those interested. The internationally acclaimed Yoga school has a vision in mind to make yoga as popular as they can and teach the right practices of the same.

The mind behind this idea stated, "We are always looking to bring the best of yoga to our students. We have four incredible teachers who are working hard to enlighten others on why yoga can make their life better in many ways. Our scholarship yoga teacher training in Rishikesh is for students who due to finances cannot make it for the program. We want to be able to cover the fees and study material for the training. We are driven by the idea of spreading happiness, love and the power of yoga all around the country. All you need to do is pay special scholarship fees of $800 and you can opt for your yoga teacher training without any hassles. The soonest you can take this course is in July from the 9th till the 3rd of August. Don't let financial problems make you miss such opportunities! Ekam Yogashala is always here to encourage people to make yoga a part of their lives. Become a certified yoga teacher with our support."

You can learn from expert teachers, enjoy the views of Rishikesh, stay in a comfortable and fantastic hotel and learn about healthy Ayurvedic food during your program. If you love yoga and want to learn it in a true way, start today!

About the company: - Ekam Yogashala is a school of yoga that is internationally acclaimed. The learning center is made for students who wish to take teacher training programs to learn the purest and traditional forms of yoga. With excellent knowledge and a particular Ayurvedic diet, you will learn aspects of yoga that you never knew about. Get more details visit: :https://www.ekamyogashala.com/scholarship-free-yoga-teacher-training-rishikesh-india

Contact
Devakar Sandhu
***@ekamyogashala.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ekamyogashala.com Email Verified
Tags:Yoga Scholarship 2018, Free Yoga Teacher Training
Industry:Health
Location:Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share