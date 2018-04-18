News By Tag
Himalaya Optical introduces new high definition series of progressive lens with extended near vision
The Product
With its legacy of over 80 years, Himalaya Optical continues to remain in the forefront, as because of its habit of adopting to the ever the ever changing demands of the consumer at every stage of its existence. Today our life style has completely evolved and so have our visual habits.Modern day consumers are all multi-tasking in every aspect of life and our eyes will have to constantly adjust , swiping from your smartphone to your notebook orgrabbing our mug while texting our near and dear ones. Today, everything has changed - we live in a 24/7 connected world -get world-wide news every hour, send live pictures to our beloved ones across the world.Hence it is important that a market leader like Himalaya Opticals innovates in satisfying these demands of the eyes of the modern day consumer. The new high definition series of lenses with extended arm's length technologyeases the lifestyle of new Presbyopes by addressing the evolving need of one's visual habits
To cater to the new generation consumer's evolving habits, Himalaya Optical has introduced a new way of eye screening where they go beyond just giving your prescription, and the traditional measurements of PD and fitting heights. Visioffice 2 is the new digital dispensing system which enables an optician to capture the natural posture or eye movements in the form of data so that they are able to customize the lens to ones own natural movements to provide the most accurate and precise customized and comfortable vision.
They shall be available in all Himalaya Optical stores across India.
Along with this innovative way of screening your eyes, Himalaya has introduced the entire range of Customised Lenses in its portfolio. Himalaya sells all the latest lenses including the No. 1 Recommended Progressive Lens Brand in India, Varilux. They have just introduced the recently launched Varilux X Series across its Store The Varilux X series lens is the result of innovation in lens design with Xtend technology which delivers additional benefits for todays near vision demands.
The Varilux X series in particular has been designed to meet the ever-changing expectations of Generation X, consumers born between 1965 and 1980, who are highly active, digitally connected and don't want to be limited by their vision. But it's also a progressive lens that ensures finest vision at every distance for all active presbyopes.
Celeb Speak
The Megastar is very delighted to be part of the launch of the new experience Himalaya Opticals is offering to its customers. Being a loyal customer of Himalaya, he said he was so impressed with the new eye screeningprocess. Being part of the Gen X himself and a progressive lens wearer who is constantly on the move and multitasking, he said he was so impressed with these new lenses and believed it as a boon to him and many others like him. His association with the retail brand has been a long one, and he wished them all the best in their future endeavours.
Himalaya Optical Speak
Mr. Mahendra Jhawar, Regional Headof Himalaya Optical is very optimistic, that the consumers will be experiencing a never before optical experience at Himalaya. This will be a unique experience at every Himalaya Optical store. He believed Customer Satisfaction has been the key element that has made Himalaya Optical what it is today. The new experience and new product range will only enhance this imagery further and get more new customers into their stores.
About Himalaya Optical
It was in the year 1935 when the Binani family laid the strong foundation of Himalaya Optical. Their honest ardor gave our brand its first store- Himalaya Optical. Resting on the four pillars of perseverance, loyalty, grit and relentlessness, the brand strived to foray forward. Needless to say we have continued to evolve ever since remarkably.
The optical industry in India had a gaping slot for a retail chain that could provide end to end solutions for vision challenges. To add to it, there has been a pressing market for quality and affordable eyewear, .himalaya optical not only fulfills the need of the market but also elevates to provide the most fashionable eyewear.Himalaya Optical with over 100 retail stores continues to expand rapidly focusing on fashionable products at affordable pricing.
Visit https://www.himalayaoptical.com/
For further details contact
Media Contacts:
Ms. Jaya Dey, Marketing Head, Himalaya Optical. +919831809754, jaya@himalayaoptical.com
Mr. Sunil Goenka ,Multiverse PR Communications. +919883067145, sunilgoenkaservices@
Contact
Himalaya Optical
***@himalayaoptical.com
