Get Up Close And Personal With 22 Artists Where They Work at the Gardiner Open Studio Tour

Gardiner Open Studio Tour (GOST): June 9-10 2018 at Gardiner, NY
 
 
GARDINER, N.Y. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Discover unique fine art and craft on the Gardiner Open Studio Tour (GOST) June 9-10, 2018 throughout the art community located in Gardiner, NY.

This year's tour will feature 22 Artists offering new work and new experiences.  Preview their work, their bios, the tour map, and the local sponsors at www.GardinerOpenStudioTour.com.

Get up close and personal with a diverse and talented group of artists: painters, potters, ceramists, sculptors, woodworkers, photographers, digital artists, clockmaker(s), and mixed-media. Lose yourself in landscapes created with oil, acrylics and pastels. Housed in a variety of barns, basements, retail spaces, porches, spare bedrooms, apartments, and beyond. Experience a rare glimpse of artists in their studios. Witness the process of art making: painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber and more.

Meet the artists where they work, learn about their processes and take home a unique memory from your time in Gardiner.

CAROLYN BAUM (https://www.gardineropenstudiotour.com/#/carolyn-baum/)
ANDREA MCFARLAND (http://andreamcfarland.com/)
RON SCHAEFER (http://www.ronschaeferpaintings.com/)
MARCIA COLE (https://www.roostcoop.org/marcia-cole)
MEADOW (https://www.facebook.com/GOSTDOOR/)
JEAN TANSEY (http://jeantansey.com/)
ANNA DAVIS (http://www.thefreedomlodge.com/)
LUCILE MICHELS-MORRIS (http://ulsterartistsonline.org/user/422)
GREGORY THOMPSON (https://www.facebook.com/GOSTDOOR/)
TIFFANY DYCKMAN (https://www.facebook.com/GOSTDOOR/)
ANNIE O'NEILL (http://www.gunkswriter.com/h/mohonkartists/artists/annieoniell/annieoniellceramics-webalbum/)
JOHN A. VARRIANO (https://woodstockschoolofart.org/author/john-varriano/?post_type=course)
ALEXA GINSBURG (http://alexaginsburg.com/index.html)
JONATHAN PAZER (http://www.pazer.com/)
DM WEIL (https://dmweilgallery.com/)
LYNN ISAACSON (https://www.newprospectpottery.com/)
MARILYN PERRY (http://www.marilynperryart.com/)
CYNTHIA WINIKA (https://www.airgallery.org/artists/cynthia-winika)
LEONIE LACOUETTE (http://www.leonietime.com/)
BRUCE PILEGGI (https://www.brucepileggi.com/)
MARSHA MASSIH (https://marshamassih.com/)
MICHELLE RHODES (http://michellerhodespottery.com/)

About (GOST) Gardiner Open Studio Tour
Gardiner, NY is framed by stunning cliffs, mountains, lakes, trails and forests. GOST sponsors have an excellent selection of fine food, wine, craft beer,  and cider. Support local businesses who support local talent.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson. #artsmidhudson

Gardiner Open Studio Tour (GOST)
208 Bruynswick Road
New Paltz, NY 12561

845-255-3336
GardinerOpenStudioTour@gmail.com
www.GardinerOpenStudioTour.com

Media Relations
Andrew Ciccone
845.202.7087
hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com

Media Contact
Gardiner Open Studio Tour
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
845-202-7087
