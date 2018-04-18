News By Tag
Japanese Fintech Giant, Spindle, Opens in Europe
Can "fintech activism" promote inclusivity in closed investment networks?
London UK, 23rd April. Spindle, a leading player in the Japanese crypto-currency sector is to list in Europe on 19th of May 2018.
On a mission to democratise access to hedge fund investments, the Spindle coin (and its associated platform, Zeta) allows matchmaking between appropriate businesses and fund managers, with the blockchain acting as both enabler and safeguard. In this way, Spindle is not only a record of transactions, but also a way to hold detailed investor history and behaviours, easily accessible to all users.
Through investing via managers holding the Spindle coin, customers can be free from exorbitant fees to third parties - fees often leveraged on a-symmetric or distorted information - allowing investments to be made in an equal footing with major institutional organisations.
Do we need another Crypto hedge fund?
Although "crypto hedge funds" are increasingly popular, Spindle seeks its own niche, actively promoting change in the behaviour of, and access to, financial markets.
Their whitepaper reads part prospectus, part manifesto - arguing against the "closed" networks overly protecting the self-interests of the few. Spindle wants to be the at the forefront of creating a progressive financial future for all. Now, after long and careful development process, their platform will soon be available to European investors.
Strength out of Fragility
Inspired by the founding team's learnings derived from the 2008 financial crisis, Spindle's key strength is the promotion of openness across its network.
Furthermore, the Spindle team suggest the virtues of de-centralisation, that are a hallmark of the crypto sector are over-stated, with the transparency of all information (whether centralised or not) being of greatest importance.
Operating from a base in the City of London, the world's financial capital, gives Spindle a close proximity to key decision makers across the major investment houses. Even, with the challenges of Brexit, the team believes there is significant room for opportunity and added impetus to change the status quo.
Japan's Largest Crowd Sale
Launched in 2017, Spindle came to national attention when it raised over $100 million (as valued at time of sale) through a token sale - with the support of activist singer, actor and record producer, Mr Gackt - Japan's largest token sale to date.
Supporting the Launch
In order to support the listing, a token crowd sale is opening on the 29th April, and closing on the 15th May comprising an allocation of 1.2 billion Spindle coins.
There will be a number of events for pre-qualified individuals, family offices and institutions. Should you wish to be considered for these events, please contact info@stratal.co.
