News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thyratron Demosthenes Serafimides Founder Sadly Passed Away
Thyratron S.A. founder Demosthenes Serafimides passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday, April 21, the company confirmed
Demosthenes was born in Thessaloniki in 1957. He studied Electronics and Electrical Engineering at the University of Patras and he acquired great technical expertise working at Aigio EBO for 12 years.
He was a founding member and Managing Director of Thyratron SA (http://www.thyratron.gr/)
With his knowledge and personality he helped shape many of the principles and drives that make the company what it is today. The past few months he continued to offer his invaluable services as Technical Consultant for Strategic Development.
A humble man, Demosthenes shied away from industry recognition, preferring to give the credit for the company's continued success to his employees and his long term experienced leadership team whom he considered family. Having recently retired, he spent his time enjoying his hobbies and flying.
Hispassing will leave a gap in our lives. His life however served to create a company that bloomed and a culture that is determined to hold itself accountable to the highest standards.
Demosthenes final wishes were for him to be cremated. For this reason there will be no religious funeral taking place.
The family have nominated the Charity "Ark of the world" - http://www.kivotostoukosmou.org/
as beneficiary to receive any donations in the memory of Demosthenes via the following bank account :
Eurobank Branch No 178, Piraeus str 9-11, 10552 Athens, Greece
IBAN : GR3702601780000870100872073
SWIFT / BIC: ERBKGRAA
Eternally grateful,
For and on Behalf of the Thyratron Family
Kyriakos Bakas
Sales Director
Contact
Adam Antoniou
***@thyratron.gr
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse