C-BIA Consulting announces partnership with Energy House Digital
IT and digital channels have co-existed as separate platforms and activities in most businesses, each with a distinct focus, tools and data. As businesses become increasingly digital these activities and their respective data silos need to converge to generate actionable business insights, share scarce skills and deliver greater impact. By sharing their respected creative and technical strengths in digital with Business Intelligence (BI) and data analytics, EHD and C-BIA Consulting aim to accelerate their client's digital transformation journey, develop the next generation of intelligent business applications and help put customers and their data at the centre of their client's business.
'By partnering with EHD we and our clients gain access to their creative and technical digital marketing talent, including PHP and Drupal skills. In return they have access to our established Microsoft talent to extend and integrate client solutions. We can also jointly develop the next generation of intelligent systems and apps to meet client needs and share scarce data analytics skills and capabilities' Brendan Dunphy, CEO, C-BIA Consulting.
'In partnering with C-BIA we are able to leverage C-BIA's exceptional understanding and capabilities in the field of data science to provide our clients with additional value from their data – driving insights and providing a platform to deliver even more intelligent digital products' Mark Gomer, Joint-CEO, Energy House Digital.
About C-BIA Consulting Ltd - Founded in 2006 as Genisys Consulting Ltd., C-BIA Consulting
Tel: 0203 026 6732 or info@c-bia.co.uk Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX, UK.
About Energy House Digital Ltd – Energy House Digital
Tel: 0207 183 9341 or hi@energyhousedigital.com, 2-4 Great Eastern Street, London, EC2A 3NW
Media Contact
Mark Gomer
***@energyhousedigital.com
0207 183 9341
