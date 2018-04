C-BIA Consulting announces partnership with Energy House Digital

Media Contact

Mark Gomer

***@energyhousedigital.com

0207 183 9341 Mark Gomer0207 183 9341

End

--IT and digital channels have co-existed as separate platforms and activities in most businesses, each with a distinct focus, tools and data. As businesses become increasingly digital these activities and their respective data silos need to converge to generate actionable business insights, share scarce skills and deliver greater impact. By sharing their respected creative and technical strengths in digital with Business Intelligence (BI) and data analytics, EHD and C-BIA Consulting aim to accelerate their client's digital transformation journey, develop the next generation of intelligent business applications and help put customers and their data at the centre of their client's business.By partnering with EHD we and our clients gain access to their creative and technical digital marketing talent, including PHP and Drupal skills. In return they have access to our established Microsoft talent to extend and integrate client solutions. We can also jointly develop the next generation of intelligent systems and apps to meet client needs and share scarce data analytics skills and capabilities''In partnering with C-BIA we are able to leverage C-BIA's exceptional understanding and capabilities in the field of data science to provide our clients with additional value from their data – driving insights and providing a platform to deliver even more intelligent digital products'- Founded in 2006 as Genisys Consulting Ltd., C-BIA Consulting ( http://www.c- bia.co.uk/ ) specialises in intelligent application development, BI & data analytics using Microsoft and Open Source platforms. C-BIA in Pune and Mumbai provides world-class and cost-effective expertise combined with UK-based client & project management. Our focus is on health, education, research and retail sectors and includes the joint development and marketing of applications in these sectors. Applications include laboratory management, clinical collaboration, performance assessment and safe staffing. Clients include the Welcome Trust, Said Business School (Oxford University), Great Ormond Street Children's' Hospital and the American Institute for Foreign Studies.Tel: 0203 026 6732 or info@c-bia.co.uk Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX, UK.– Energy House Digital ( https://www.energyhousedigital.co.uk/ ) are digital production and digital marketing specialists. With capabilities including UX, Web & mobile development, PPC and SEO, we are able to support our clients through the creation of world class digital products as well as traffic & customer acquisition. We pride ourselves on adding more value by forming long lasting partnerships with our clients; applying our digital expertise to achieve their success. Clients include Bayer Healthcare, Imperial College London, Zeiss and WME-IMG.Tel: 0207 183 9341 or hi@energyhousedigital.com, 2-4 Great Eastern Street, London, EC2A 3NW