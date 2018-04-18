News By Tag
Discover latest chemical processing technology at ChemProTech India 2018, Mumbai
Visit Russell Finex Stand G-10 to see on innovative range of sieving and separation solutions for the chemical processing industry
Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Stand G-10, Hall No.1 with a team of experts specialized in sieving and separation solutions. This is a good opportunity for visitors to come and explore the latest advancements in sieving technology for the chemical industry and discuss their specific requirements
On the stand Russell Finex will be displaying the following innovative sieving and separation solutions for the chemical processing industry:
The Finex Ultima™: This high-performance vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Russell Compact Sieve®: This is a high-capacity safety sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Media Contact
Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
***@russellfinex.com
08800558656
