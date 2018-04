Discover latest chemical processing technology at ChemProTech India 2018, Mumbai

Visit Russell Finex Stand G-10 to see on innovative range of sieving and separation solutions for the chemical processing industry

-- The 9th edition of ChemProTech India is going to be held from 25-26 April 2018 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The 2-day event focusing mainly on chemical processing technology, equipment and supplies, encourages professional companies from all over the globe to participate and strengthen their position in this dynamic market.Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Stand G-10, Hall No.1 with a team of experts specialized in sieving and separation solutions. This is a good opportunity for visitors to come and explore the latest advancements in sieving technology for the chemical industry and discuss their specific requirementsOn the stand Russell Finex will be displaying the following innovative sieving and separation solutions for the chemical processing industry:The Finex Ultima™: This high-performance vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/) is exclusively available for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to provide high productivity with improved product quality for wet or dry applications. The unit is equipped with the latest technology including an open frame design for easy cleaning which makes it suitable for the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food industries.The Russell Compact Sieve®: This is a high-capacity safety sieving machine ( http://www.russellfinex.in/ products/vibro- sifter/ ), an ultimate screening and separation solution for the chemical processing industry. This unit is compact in size which makes it perfect for production units where space is limited and it can fulfill the requirement of high-capacity production as well.The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding sifter ( http://www.russellfinex.in/ products/ultrasonic- vibro-sifter/ ) is designed to prevent mesh blinding to increase screening capacity and obtain uniform product quality by using ultrasonic technology to sieve difficult powders on finer meshes down to 20 microns.Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to learn more about the latest chemical processing technology (http://www.russellfinex.in/industries/chemicals/)