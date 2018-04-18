 
News By Tag
* Osha Safety Training
* Osha Construction
* Osha Training Classes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Evans
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Impact safety conducts 40 Hour HAZWOPER technician training

HAZWOPER 40 Hour online training course from Impact Safety. Learn to handle safely and eliminate hazardous waste.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Osha Safety Training
Osha Construction
Osha Training Classes

Industry:
Security

Location:
Evans - Georgia - US

EVANS, Ga. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Impact Safety offers safety resources for businesses in all fields looking to create a safe environment for the workforce. The Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Standard (HAZWOPER) technician training course is spread over a five day period and provides high quality, hands-on training for those who are exposed or potentially exposed to hazardous materials and health hazards on the job or at hazardous waste sites.

The course prepares students to identify safety concerns and take preventive measures relating to hazardous waste on the job site. The five-day course helps students to develop skills to respond quickly to hazardous material accidents. It is especially helpful for technicians who are potentially exposed to hazardous substances, or those who are working on a job site with an ongoing project consisting of uncontrolled waste operation as mandated by the government. Technicians will be issued a certificate upon successful completion of the course. At the completion of the course, the students will be able to understand the laws, regulations, and standards that apply to hazardous materials incidents.

Speaking about the OSHA Construction Training, Bill Foster, President at Impact Safety said, "We have developed a comprehensive training program that encompasses all aspects of the hazardous waste operation and is geared towards all employees who work at hazardous waste sites. Our experienced training professionals are equipped with practical experience in HAZWOPER safety to help your company reach its safety goals."

Impact Safety was founded on March 1, 2001, in Augusta, Georgia to provide comprehensive OSHA safety training to businesses located throughout the CSRA. With 35 years of experience in professional, industry and construction fields, Impact Safety has transformed workplaces into safer environments with safe and cost-effective operations. Visit here for more info: https://www.impactsafetyinc.com/

Contact
Impact Safety Inc.
***@impactsafetyinc.com
(706) 790-6828
End
Source:
Email:***@impactsafetyinc.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Impact Safety, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share