Impact safety conducts 40 Hour HAZWOPER technician training
HAZWOPER 40 Hour online training course from Impact Safety. Learn to handle safely and eliminate hazardous waste.
The course prepares students to identify safety concerns and take preventive measures relating to hazardous waste on the job site. The five-day course helps students to develop skills to respond quickly to hazardous material accidents. It is especially helpful for technicians who are potentially exposed to hazardous substances, or those who are working on a job site with an ongoing project consisting of uncontrolled waste operation as mandated by the government. Technicians will be issued a certificate upon successful completion of the course. At the completion of the course, the students will be able to understand the laws, regulations, and standards that apply to hazardous materials incidents.
Speaking about the OSHA Construction Training, Bill Foster, President at Impact Safety said, "We have developed a comprehensive training program that encompasses all aspects of the hazardous waste operation and is geared towards all employees who work at hazardous waste sites. Our experienced training professionals are equipped with practical experience in HAZWOPER safety to help your company reach its safety goals."
Impact Safety was founded on March 1, 2001, in Augusta, Georgia to provide comprehensive OSHA safety training to businesses located throughout the CSRA. With 35 years of experience in professional, industry and construction fields, Impact Safety has transformed workplaces into safer environments with safe and cost-effective operations. Visit here for more info: https://www.impactsafetyinc.com/
Contact
Impact Safety Inc.
***@impactsafetyinc.com
(706) 790-6828
