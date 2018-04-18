 
LPU signs MoU with one of the Canada's Top university, Trent University

· Both Universities are to work on 'Student Exchange Programmes and Joint Research Projects' · Collaboration to create more international opportunities for LPU students
 
 
JALANDHAR, India - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- LPU has signed another important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada's top university; Trent University in Chandigarh. This collaboration is to create more international opportunities for students, which are to work on student exchange programs and joint research projects. Students of computer science, management, law, agriculture, forensic science, media studies, and psychology programs will be much benefitted through this tie-up.

On this occasion, delegation from Trent University to LPU included President and Vice-Chancellor Dr Leo Groarke; Vice-President of Academic and Provost Dr Jackie Muldoon; Vice-President Research Dr Neil Emery; Head of the Durham Campus Joe Muldoon; AVP Marketing, Recruitment & Enrolment Management Marilyn Burns; AVP International Glennice Burns; Associate Director Lovely Professional University Mr Aman Mittal and Deputy Director Ms Supriya Mathew were present to sign the MoU.

LPU Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal shared that LPU is creating more and more international opportunities for its students' perfect development so that they may prove themselves as globally fit citizens. President and Vice-Chancellor Dr Leo Groarke also expressed his happiness in having collaboration with one of the top university of India.

Illustrative, having a history of great educational and allied endeavours, Trent University has forwarded notable leaders to the global society in diverse fields. The University offers a number of opportunities for students to participate in various social, cultural, recreational, and athletic activities. Additionally, outstanding artists and educationists are brought to campus to perform each year for students.

Source:LPU
Industry:Education
Location:Jalandhar - Punjab - India
