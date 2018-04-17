News By Tag
Socrates Journal invites paper submission for June 2018 issue
The journal has recently published its fresh issue and is now ready to take new reviews.
Please note:
❖ There is no article submission fee.
❖ There is no article review fee.
❖ There is no article publication fee.
❖ Published Authors would be provided with one copy of their published full issue without any fee; (Print copy if the author is from India, E-Copy, if the author is from overseas).
SOCRATES is a serious Scholarly journal with an aim to promote and enhance research in the following four Disciplines:
(The Library of Congress Classification)
1. Language and Literature:
A. English Literature
2. Philosophy
3. Politics, #Law and #Governance:
A. Political science
B. Law
Information For Authors:
https://www.socratesjournal.com/
#Queries ???
Write an e-mail to editor@socratesjournal.com
Contact
SOCRATESJOURNAL.COM
***@socratesjournal.com
