Creative Peptides Introduced Chelate Peptides for Scientific Research

Creative Peptides proudly announced to introduce chelate peptides, a new category added to its already well-established supply list.
 
 
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- As one of the global leading peptides manufacturers, Creative Peptides proudly announced to introduce chelate peptides, a new category added to its already well-established supply list covering a wide variety of peptides such as neoantigen peptide vaccine, cell-penetrating peptides and MHC peptides. All could be used for both research and industrial purposes.

Chelate peptides are also called DOTA or DOTA related peptides, which, as a matter of fact, are organic compounds. They have been widely employed as contrast agents for cancer treatments. Another major medical application for chelate peptides is that they, when combined with other radioisotopes, are very useful in diagnosing cancer as well as in cancer therapy, as a result of strong linking capability to molecules that have affinity to various structures.

Just to cite an example of how chelate peptides work in medical disease diagnosis. In quite a number of studies, researchers have found somatostatin receptors on the cell surfaces of many neuroendocrine tumors. So if we could use a certain kind of peptide to bind with somatostatin receptors, like (Tyr3)-octreotate - a derivative of octreotide used in this case, then the detection of tumors is made possible hence.

"We have successfully synthesized plenty of chelate peptides for pharmaceutical company as well as for academic customers in the past two decades. We consistently meet the highest standards for quality and custom service with our technical expertise. Now a broad range of chelate peptides are available at our company," revealed the Product Manager at Creative Peptides. "To ensure the quality and also to satisfy different requirements, strict mass spectral and HPLC are introduced in analysis. Excpt from DOTA-(Tyr3)-Octreotate, other chelate peptides with rare access in the past are also provided like DOTA-cyclo(RGDfK) acetate, DOTA-Lanreotide acetate and DOTA-Sargastrin."

About author

With cosmetic peptides (https://www.creative-peptides.com/product/cosmetic-peptid...), API peptides and catalog peptides as its best-selling products, Creative Peptides never ceases its steps in the journey of pursuing a better and healthier world by enhancing the sanitary conditions. Aimed at this goal, it is going to broaden its product as well as service range in the quite near future.

For more information on chelate peptides, please visit: https://www.creative-peptides.com/research-areas/chelate-...

