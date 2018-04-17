News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NYC Marathon Runner Maria Solis Belizaire and Broadway's John Greene Appear on GingerNewYork TV Show
Founder of Latinos Run - MARIA SOLIS BELIZAIRE - With Musical Performance by Broadway's School of Rock - JOHN ARTHUR GREENE - Step to the Stage on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show at MNN TV Studios in Manhattan. Friday April 27, 2018, 2pm
One of the ways Latinos Run address health disparities is with a comprehensive approach through fitness geared towards adults and children. Latinos Run's mission is to combat health related issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. In addition to addressing these disparities through fitness, the organization is partnering with health and food companies to highlight better alternatives to diet and exercise and change the way Latinos live.
Currently, Latinos Run hosts free group runs in NYC and DC for runners of all levels including walkers and elite athletes. The group has pop up events across the country in cities like LA and Philadelphia. The unique thing about the movement is that LR is connecting with a community on a large scale. From its inception, runners from Latin America have been able to connect with runners from the States. In a few months, Latinos Run, in partnership with Mobile App Depot, will launch a fitness App which will help runners find local clubs in their city as well as connect runners easier to each other.
In 2018, Ms. Belizaire launched a campaign called Project Run 50 where she will be running in each state across the Unites States to meet more Latinos and to empower the community to lace up and get active.
Selected Media:
http://latinomagazine.com/
For More Information:
Official Website: https://latinosrun.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
John Arthur Greene (JAG): is currently playing Theo, the lead singer of "No Vacancy" in School of Rock (Broadway); and has appeared in American Idol Season 15 - Farewell Season (Featured Artist), Riff in West Side Story (Broadway); Doctor, U/S Mr. Wormwood in Matilda (Broadway); Robert Mullins in Peter Pan Live (NBC); Luke in Mim (Off-Broadway);
JAG performs his solo music all over NYC most recently singing "Gethsemane"
For More Information:
Official Website: http://johnarthurgreenemusic.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse