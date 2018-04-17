 
Industry News





NYC Marathon Runner Maria Solis Belizaire and Broadway's John Greene Appear on GingerNewYork TV Show

Founder of Latinos Run - MARIA SOLIS BELIZAIRE - With Musical Performance by Broadway's School of Rock - JOHN ARTHUR GREENE - Step to the Stage on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show at MNN TV Studios in Manhattan. Friday April 27, 2018, 2pm
 
 
Maria Solis Belizaire and John Arthur Greene - New York City
Maria Solis Belizaire and John Arthur Greene - New York City
 
NEW YORK - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Maria Solis Belizaire: is the Founder & CEO of the International organization Latinos Run.  Launched in NYC, Latinos Run brings together those in the Latino community through running and exercise. "With a new administration on our hands and immigration more of a topic than healthcare, it looks as though we have a lot of work ahead of us to change the narrative and bridge the gap between fitness and a community of some 55+ million Hispanics in the USA that have been largely ignored when it comes to healthcare. We have an epidemic where over 77% of adults and 39% of children 2-19 are Obese/Overweight.  We are reaching out to those in the Latin community to work together to create change either through Media Highlights, Advocacy Programs, or Partnerships.", tells Ms. Belizaire.

One of the ways Latinos Run address health disparities is with a comprehensive approach through fitness geared towards adults and children. Latinos Run's mission is to combat health related issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. In addition to addressing these disparities through fitness, the organization is partnering with health and food companies to highlight better alternatives to diet and exercise and change the way Latinos live.

Currently, Latinos Run hosts free group runs in NYC and DC for runners of all levels including walkers and elite athletes. The group has pop up events across the country in cities like LA and Philadelphia. The unique thing about the movement is that LR is connecting with a community on a large scale. From its inception, runners from Latin America have been able to connect with runners from the States.  In a few months, Latinos Run, in partnership with Mobile App Depot, will launch a fitness App which will help runners find local clubs in their city as well as connect runners easier to each other.

In 2018, Ms. Belizaire launched a campaign called Project Run 50 where she will be running in each state across the Unites States to meet more Latinos and to empower the community to lace up and get active.

Selected Media:
http://latinomagazine.com/fall2017/latinos-run.html

For More Information:
Official Website: https://latinosrun.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/latinosrunclub

John Arthur Greene (JAG):  is currently playing Theo, the lead singer of "No Vacancy" in School of Rock (Broadway); and has appeared in American Idol Season 15 - Farewell Season (Featured Artist), Riff in West Side Story (Broadway); Doctor, U/S Mr. Wormwood in Matilda (Broadway); Robert Mullins in Peter Pan Live (NBC); Luke in Mim (Off-Broadway); Jonathan in Tick Tick Boom… (LA); Action in West Side Story (50th Anniversary European Tour), Jack Kelly in Newsies (Maltz Jupiter), Riff in West Side Story (Tacoma Symphony), to name a few.

JAG performs his solo music all over NYC most recently singing "Gethsemane" for Andrew Lloyd Webber's New York Times Talk and "Jailhouse Rock" for Mike Stoller's 80th Birthday Celebration.  JAG's Single(s) "March On!", "Hold Onto Me", "Easy", "Brooklyn" & his Debut EP "Shadows of Light" are now available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube under his own record label JAG Records.

For More Information:
Official Website: http://johnarthurgreenemusic.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnArthurG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpkgzUnFtvI


GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
